The Squirtle with sunglasses in Pokémon GO is one that many trainers have their sights set on at the moment thanks to the title's upcoming crossover event with Ed Sheeran. Starting on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. EST to Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at 4 p.m. EST, Squirtle wearing sunglasses — and its highly sought after Shiny version — will be appearing more frequently in the wild and available to encounter when completing Field Research tasks. As such, this will likely be the best time for trainers looking to add the special Pokémon to their collection for quite some time. Here's a breakdown of how to Catch a Squirtle With Sunglasses in Pokémon GO.

