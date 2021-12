If you smell smoke today, even as far as Windsor and Greeley, it's because of smoke from a new wildfire that is burning near Estes Park. Just how near? Too near. According to CBS4's Dillon Thomas, investigators think they now know the cause of the wildfire: powerlines. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire was 11 percent contained and had burned over 115 acres. It also posed a threat to structures in the area, as crews feared the fire could jump US-36.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO