Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Dopesick finale. Throughout its eight episodes, Dopesick chronicled the start of the opioid epidemic by telling a number of different stories. The series (streaming now Hulu) followed everyone from the Sackler family that founded Purdue Pharma to Michael Keaton's small-town Virginia doctor who prescribed OxyContin to his patients (and even became addicted himself). One of the other key players in the story — and a link between Purdue and Keaton's Dr. Finnix — was Billy (Will Poulter), a medical sales rep. Specifically, Billy was the rep who first sold OxyContin to Dr. Finnix and assured him it was non-addictive (because he'd been promised the same).

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO