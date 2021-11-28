ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Xbox, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PCs, headsets and download codes

By Alistair Charlton and Alex Lee
The Independent
 5 days ago

It’s the end of November, and you know what that means: Black Friday , the biggest shopping event of the year, has finally arrived.

Although deals have been dropping since the beginning of the month, today is the day where we’ll see the best discounts on a whole range of products from home appliances and toys to beauty products , televisions , smartphones and much more. Of course, Black Friday spans the whole weekend too, and runs into Cyber Monday .

Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest . We’ve got guides on televisions , tech , and, of course, gaming.

We’ve also explained everything we know when it comes to finding deals on the PS4 and the Nintendo Switch , which is expected to get an even bigger discount this time round, following the release of the new Nintendo Switch OLED .

The best gaming Black Friday 2021 deals

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ and three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership: Was £329.98, now £259.99, Argos.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49OmHa_0d6zHhGK00

The red and blue neon version of the Nintendo Switch is our favourite colour variant, and now this bundle with Mario Kart 8 is on sale at its lowest ever price. As usual, you get the neon colourway with its contrasting joy-cons, as well as the black Switch dock. With this Black Friday deal, you’re essentially just paying for the console and getting Mario Kart and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership for free. Pick it up now and you’ll be racing around Rainbow Road (online) in no time.

Buy now

‘The Sims 4’, standard edition: Was £34.99, now £4.19, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MwOeA_0d6zHhGK00

Who could forget the hype following the release of The Sims 4 – and now, thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale, you can add the game to your repertoire for just £4.19. Yes, you read that right – that’s a colossal 88 per cent off. With bigger, more relatable personalities and even more powerful tools to play with, you can give your Sim a more distinct look while crafting their dream pad – furnishings, layout and all. At this price, we suggest snapping it up sharpish.

Buy now

Oculus quest 2 virtual reality headset: £299 with £50 voucher, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9e3i_0d6zHhGK00

The Oculus quest 2 comes in two flavours. The smaller 128GB model usually retails for £299, whereas the larger 256GB model will set you back around £399. While the prices haven’t been lowered, you can pick up a £50 voucher when buying either version from Currys . The headset’s focus is on accessibility, and it remains the cheapest way for most people to get into virtual reality. It’s lightweight, wire-free and therefore easy to carry around and features a crystal-clear high definition screen. There’s also no need to connect up a console or PC – as long as you’ve got a wireless internet connection and a Facebook account to can log in with, you’re good to go out of the box.

Buy now

HTC Vive cosmos VR headset: Was £699, now £619, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9W37_0d6zHhGK00

Can you hear that? It’s the loud, completely virtual jingle jangle of the metaverse, and it’s the future! If you want to get ready for it, then HTC’s Vive cosmos VR headset is currently on sale at Amazon, who has kindly knocked £80 off its recommended retail price. The PC-tethered headsets features inside-out tracking, a six-camera tracking faceplate and a crisp 3.4in 2880 x 1700 resolution LCD display. With an ever-growing catalogue of VR games on Steam and the Viveport, you’ll always have a virtual world to fight the boredom.

Buy now

‘Death Stranding’: Was £54.99, now £16.49, Steam.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ECoSF_0d6zHhGK00

This is a great deal on the world-famous game creator Hideo Kojima’s otherworldly adventure game, Death Stranding . Our review of Death Stranding called it “the best, most interesting and radical game” of 2019. If you’re a PC gamer, we’d highly recommend you browse Steam’s “autumn sale”, as it often discounts blockbuster titles such as this heavily. Get in quickly though – the deals expire on the 1st December.

Buy now

Razer blackshark v2 X wired gaming headset: Was £59.99, now £35.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1blfOP_0d6zHhGK00

Razer’s blackshark v2 X gaming headset is currently 40 per cent off at Amazon. The headset features a 50mm audio driver that the company promises sounds like three drivers in one. Gamers are able to tune high, mid and low audio frequencies individually. The microphone also features a bendable design so that you can position it as near or far from your face as necessary. The slightly more expensive Razer blackshark v2 pro is our top pick in our round-up of the best gaming headsets .

Buy now

Razer iskur premium gaming chair: Was £349.98, now £279.99, Ebuyer.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bAiuC_0d6zHhGK00

Help to avoid poor posture or back pain, even after hours of continuous play (remember to take breaks!), with this chair that provides lumbar support and offers arm rests, height adjustment and plush foam cushions. It’ll withstand everyday wear and tear thanks to its multi-layered synthetic leather, while also keeping you comfortable every time you play. With this discount from Ebuyer, the iskur is now cheaper than the budget-friendly Razer enki gaming chair (£339.99, Razer.com ), which earned a spot in our round-up of the best Christmas gifts for gamers in 2021 .

Buy now

Razer huntsman elite mechanical gaming keyboard: Was £199.99, now £126, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXQ5E_0d6zHhGK00

The Razer huntsman elite is a full-size gaming keyboard. It features configurable optical and linear optical switches, as well as under-glow LED lights on the wrist rest and keyboard itself. The V2 analog version of the Razer huntsman features in our round-up of the best gaming keyboards . The elite is exactly the same as the huntsman v2 analog, just without the V2’s programmable joystick. You can get 37 per cent off the product’s original price right now.

Buy now

SteelSeries arctis prime: Was £99.99, now £79.99, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oBRVK_0d6zHhGK00

If you’ve had enough of that blasted audio lag levelling down your game when using your current wireless gaming headset, then this deal on the SteelSeries arctis prime wired headset is for you. It won a place in our round-up of the best gaming headsets , with our reviewer praising its lightweight design. This means “it won’t feel too heavy on your head with 40mm drivers ensuring sound is strong and competent”.

Buy now

SanDisk ultra 256GB microSD card for Nintendo Switch: Was £48.99, now £20.89, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJbvj_0d6zHhGK00

A microSD card might not feel like the most exciting of purchases but it’s near essential if you plan on loading up on Nintendo Switch games from the Nintendo eShop store this Black Friday. This 256GB card from SanDisk landed a spot in our round-up of the best Switch accessories , with our writer saying that “setup is a simple matter of slotting the card into the clearly placed microSD slot on your console. There’s no need to format or do anything more complicated than that.”

Buy now

PlayStation Network Plus 12-month membership: Was £49.99, now £33.32, Shopto.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DXDbw_0d6zHhGK00

ShopTo has one of the best PlayStation Network Plus deals we’ve seen so far this Black Friday. The retailer has slashed the price of the 12-month membership from £49.99 to just £29.85 when you add the coupon code “EXTRATEN” at check out. That’s a saving of 40 per cent. You get a selection of PS5 and PS4 games to play each month, access to online play and 100GB of free cloud storage. If you’re already a PS Plus subscriber, this code will extend your membership by another year.

Buy now

Logitech G pro X gaming headset: Was £79.99, now £56.99, Argos.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LIqXC_0d6zHhGK00

Add these to your cart now, and you can save almost 29 per cent – now that really is music to our ears. Adjustable, noise cancelling and with memory foam â€‹â€‹earlets for added comfort, we featured the wireless version of the headset in our best gaming headset edit, where our tester was impressed with the “superb” sound quality for both music and gaming. They added: “On PC, the headset offers a number of presets that really make the audio pop no matter what you’re listening to, and the microphone is simply the best around, rivalling dedicated stand-alone mics for clarity to our ears.”

Buy now

Xbox elite wireless controller series 2 with a three-month Xbox Game Pass membership for PC: Was £183.99, now £165.98, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uveLz_0d6zHhGK00

The series 2 controller is designed with competitive pro-gamers in mind, featuring new adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks for faster firing speeds and a wrap-around rubberised grip for more comfortable play. With the Xbox Game Pass for PC, you’ll get access to hundreds of free games in the Xbox store, as well as exclusive discounts. With this deal, you’re essentially paying for Microsoft’s official Xbox elite series 2 controller and getting a three-month membership to Xbox Game Pass for PC for just £5 (the membership would usually cost you £24).

Buy now

Corsair K60 RGB pro mechanical gaming keyboard: Was £109, now £64.99, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lKZVK_0d6zHhGK00

Corsair makes some of the best gaming peripherals on the market, and the K-range of mechanical keyboards are no exception. While we haven’t personally tested this one, we featured the newer K70 pro model in our round-up of the best gaming keyboards . The K60 pro is completely customisable, so you can program each key to your liking. You can also light up specific keys so that you can see your controls better, and the Cherry Viola switches will make your clicks more precise and consistent.

Buy now

Razer Nari ultimate wireless gaming headset: Was £199.98, now £79.98, Ebuyer.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BIwu8_0d6zHhGK00

Ditch the wires and invest in a wireless headset specially designed for lag-free gaming performance. Cooling gel infused cushions claim to increase comfort for long periods of wear, while the “Razer hypersense” technology aims to provide immersive and intelligent haptic feedback so you can only hear, but feel, what’s going on around you. It also features gaming/chat balance, which boosts quiet vocals during intense periods of gaming action.

Buy now

Lenovo legion T7 gaming PC, Intel Core i7-10700K, GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, 512GB SSD: Was £2,019.66, now £1,499, Box.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25x4nn_0d6zHhGK00

Legion towers from Lenovo are some of the most well-known gaming PCs on the market. The T7 features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPU, making your gaming experience crystal clear, plus there is support for ray tracing. You shouldn’t have to worry about your PC overheating either when playing a CPU-intensive game, thanks to the integration of the company’s coldfront 2.0 cooling system. You can currently save a whopping £520 on the T7 in Box’s Black Friday sale.

Buy now

‘Football Manager 2022’ + coaching planner for tactics and squad building: Was £44.99, now £37.85, Shopto.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZ77m_0d6zHhGK00

The latest version of FM22 brings new ways to find that winning edge and instil footballing success – from a revised transfer deadline day to upgraded in-game dynamics and sequences. This offer is bundled with a coaching planner to guide you through the process of creating your dream team.

Buy now

PDP lvl40 PS5, PS4 and PC wired gaming headset: Was £24, now £15, Asda.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16wN5K_0d6zHhGK00

This wired stereo headset is specifically designed for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. They’re powered by 40mm speaker drivers, have a noise-cancelling flip-up microphone and also feature some handy on-ear volume controls, helping you to quickly adjust the sound while coordinating with your teammates. PDP also promises that its headset will work with the PS5’s 3D audio system, so you can hear sound from all around you.

Razer orochi v2 mobile wireless gaming mouse: Was £69.99, now £55.56, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nBQ9O_0d6zHhGK00

Like to game on the go? This 2nd gen version of Razer’s orochi mobile gaming mouse is currently 21 per cent off in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. The brand says that with this 2nd gen model, the mechanical mouse switches are less prone to degrading and have a longer lifespan of up to 60 million clicks, thanks to the gold-plated contact points. There are also two wireless modes – normal Bluetooth and Razer’s own low-latency HyperSpeed Wireless mode.

Buy now

The Independent

Best fridge freezer deals in the sales for December 2021: Discounts at Currys, Very and more

Home appliances are a big investment, and they are often non-negotiable. Take for example a fridge freezer – it is an essential item in your kitchen, but there’s no denying that buying a new one is both costly and time-consuming. With so much to consider, choosing the right one for your home can be difficult. But there’s nothing to fear as we’re on hand to offer advice. We’d recommend considering the capacity of the model – this is often somewhere between 200l and 600l, with larger products better suited to bigger households. Similarly, it’s worth bearing in mind how you’d...
ELECTRONICS
