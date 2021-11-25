Gobble, Gobble its time for Turkey day trivia!

The Parade Co. hosted the 2021 Hob Nobble Gobble presented by Ford on Friday, Nov. 19, at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. The black-tie event, which drew nearly 2,000 people, featured a gourmet dinner buffet along with a carnival midway with games and fare, a marching band, prizes, and photo sessions with Santa Claus. Each year, The Parade Co. hosts this event to raise money for the America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White. Sneak peaks of what is to come in this year’s parade were shown, and live musical performances were provided by the Your Generation tribute band and rapper Big Boi of legendary hip-hop duo Outkast. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
