Gobble, Gobble its time for Turkey day trivia!

If you are looking for a way to get in some exercise before chowing down on the Thanksgiving feast, an annual race returns in Paton. The 11th Annual Paton Gobble Gobble Run takes place on Thanksgiving Day. The fun run/walk will begin at 8:30am and starts at the Loren Shriver Community Building. The entry fee is three non-perishable food items that will be donated to the local food pantry, Greene County Action Resource Center, in Jefferson. Organizers say over the last decade of the race, there has been 850 participants and over 3,200 food items have been given to the ARC.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO