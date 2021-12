LINCOLN, Neb. – His finish in what was billed as a mechanics’ race was all it took to prove to Cade Richards that he had the tools to drive an IMCA Sunoco Stock Car. Richards won 14 times in his first season in the Class Too Tough To Tame, earning an unprecedented bounty of awards that included national runner-up and rookie of the year honors, as well as EQ Cylinder Heads Northern region rookie, Eagle Raceway and Beatrice Speedway track and KMJ Performance Nebraska State championships.

