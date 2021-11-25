ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Rabbi Carnie Rose: Joseph’s coat reminds us of importance of modesty, restraint

By RABBI CARNIE SHALOM ROSE
stljewishlight.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Now Israel (Jacob) loved Joseph best of all his sons, for he was the child of his old age. Thus he had made for him an ornamented, multicolored tunic.” (Genesis 37:3) I have to admit that I have always been intrigued by Joseph’s famous coat of many colors, which is mentioned...

stljewishlight.org

Comments / 0

Related
sanantoniomag.com

Rabbi Levi Teldon on the Importance of Hanukkah, Tradition and Faith

A blind date first brought a young Long Island rabbi to the Alamo City and eventually led to the creation of Young & Jewish San Antonio. Rabbi Levi Teldon’s friends convinced him there was a woman he had to meet, Rochel Block—but she lived over 1,800 miles away in San Antonio. Teldon took a chance and found the two shared a vision for outreach and Jewish education. A few months after that date, they were married along the River Walk downtown. Block moved to New York, where the newlyweds lived for a few years before returning to the Alamo City just over a decade ago to work with Block’s parents at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life & Learning. YJSA began in 2011 when the Teldons decided to open their own Friday night Shabbat dinner tradition to other young adults. They quickly found that there were dozens of Jewish 20- and 30-somethings looking for a way to connect and YJSA was born. “We didn’t have any intention of starting a young adult’s organization. It just kind of happened organically,” Teldon says. “It’s taken on a life and a vibrancy that’s very meaningful to us.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
clarionherald.org

St. Joseph reminds church to pay attention to the essentials

During this time marked by global crisis, St. Joseph can offer people support, consolation and guidance, Pope Francis said. St. Joseph is a man full of faith in God and his providence, the pope said Nov. 17 at his weekly general audience in the Vatican’s Paul VI hall. The saint...
RELIGION
stljewishlight.org

Photos and video: Temple Israel Thanksgiving Dinner For Those In Need

A Temple Israel holiday tradition continued last week as congregation staff and volunteers mobilized to prepare, pack and distribute 500 Thanksgiving meals to homeless shelters, schools, early childhood development centers and independent living facilities around the St. Louis area. The “TI Thanksgiving Dinner for Those In Need” provides meals to...
FESTIVAL
queensjewishlink.com

Rav Kook Cited On Rabbi Joseph Grunblatt’s Yahrzeit

When three Jabotinsky Revisionists were arrested for the murder of a Jewish Socialist, the already fractious community in then-Palestine imploded. During the arrest and trial, Rav Kook “took no public stance” for an entire year, said Rabbi Elazar Muskin of the Young Israel of Century City in Los Angeles, the featured speaker for Rabbi Joseph Grunblatt’s yahrzeit. Rav Kook later advocated for the defendants.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashi
panolian.com

Advent wreath reminds us of real Christmas meaning

Mt. Olivet Church was beautifully decorated Sunday so we have to thank Ashley Parish and Renae Johnson for that, but I’m sure Barrett and Will gave a helping hand. Tony Martin’s son-in-law Dwight Arbuckle gave a moving song of the modern Amazing Grace Sunday. Our prayers and best wishes go out to Mr. Tony who sustained injuries when he fell from the stage while practicing for the Christmas program.
RELIGION
Culpeper Star Exponent

RABBI ROSE: Pandemic Thanksgiving take 2, with all the trimmings

Thanksgiving 2021 arrives this Thursday, and I can honestly say I do not envy those making their personal pilgrimage, whether by car, train or plane. While the traditional Thanksgiving hymn says, “We gather together to ask the Lord’s blessing,” this year I would give it a pass. I understand how...
FESTIVAL
Essence

The Holidays Are A Reminder Of The Importance Of Chosen Family

Not everyone has a family they can convene with over the holidays. This is where chosen family, a close knit group of loved ones not necessarily bound by blood, step in. Chosen families aren’t new. For centuries, we’ve heard stories of people who have become pariahs, estranged from their families for a multitude of reasons. Ideological differences, queerness and unconventional lifestyles are among the root causes. In modern times, ostracism tends to be followed by homelessness, cross-country moves, or both. Relocation can, often times, be a baptism of sorts. It’s a process that gives the born again an opportunity to bask in their new life. With this renewal comes new alliances, people who become a second family to someone who maybe didn’t get to enjoy the closeness we’ve assigned to nuclear families.
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabbi#Israel#Torah#Midrashic#Ishmaelites
stljewishlight.org

Why some Jews remove a candle each night

Have you ever wondered if you’re lighting the menorah correctly? After more than 4 decades of menorah lightings, I did indeed feel the need to check. The result was yesterday’s story entitled “How to light the menorah.”. But, while crafting that informative guide, I stumbled upon a little-known Hanukkah tradition...
RELIGION
stljewishlight.org

Hanukkah’s early start this year put a Siberian tradition on thin ice

(JTA) — The ice menorah of Tomsk has become something of a Hanukkah tradition in that Russian city in Siberia, situated about 2,000 miles east of Moscow. At 10 feet tall and featuring LED lights incorporated into the branches, it shines in the yard of the city’s Chabad synagogue and is seen as a Jewish addition to the annual Tomsk Ice Park exhibition, whose giant ice sculptures attract thousands of tourists to the city annually.
FESTIVAL
The Independent

‘My daughter is just as important as Gabby Petito’: A frantic call and a missing teen, the search for Lateche Norris

The last time Cheryl Walker spoke to her daughter, on 5 November, she told 19-year-old Lateche she loved her.“I love you more,” Lateche answered.Those were the last words Ms Walker, from Indiana, heard her daughter speak before she disappeared.Now Ms Walker and her husband – Lateche’s stepfather – have flown to California to look for the aspiring tattoo artist, a beautiful young woman described by her mother as “my sunshine ... this bright ball of energy.”They’ve been in San Diego for nearly a week; Lateche’s father came too but had to return to Indiana.Ms Walker’s voice breaks when she talks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Upworthy

Mom of trans 5-year-old shares her unexpected parenthood story: 'Exactly who he was meant to be'

A young mom is sharing her experience of raising a trans five-year-old in the hopes of spreading awareness among other parents who might be scared to let their children be their truest selves. Speaking to Asbury Park Press, Emily Torrisi of Howell, New Jersey, explained that the kindergartener was assigned female at birth but identifies as male—something she and her husband, Alfio Torrisi, realized was completely natural after watching him develop over the last few years. While he loved playing with toy trucks as a one-year-old, by age two, EJ "started picking out boys' clothes." By the time he'd turned four years old, the youngster was telling sisters Saige and Cecelia, "I'm your brother."
HOWELL, NJ
The Independent

Bride-to-be says she’s considering putting unvaccinated wedding guests on one ‘anti-vax’ table

A bride based in Sydney has said she’s considering seating all of her unvaccinated guests together on a single “anti-vax” table.Speaking on the Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie-O on KIIS 106.5, the woman, named Heidi, explained that her wedding takes place in March 2022.“I’m thinking do I have a special ‘anti-vax table’ so all the other guests are a little bit more at ease with having people that aren’t vaccinated there - or do I not worry about it?” Heidi asked the two radio hosts, Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson.Sandilands replied by reassuring Heidi that vaccinated guests were...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
M. Brown

My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.
Register Citizen

A Hamden rabbi has an idea: Give money to a stranger. Here’s why

HAMDEN — Rabbi Moshe Hecht is launching a kindness initiative using small, plastic arks that hold money, and he’s looking for local businesses to hop on board. Through the initiative, businesses would distribute the branded yellow ARKS — “Acts of Random Kindness” — and people will fill them with change, and then pass them on to someone in greater need.
HAMDEN, CT
Clayton News Daily

MORRIS: Purity, holiness, modesty are worthy virtues

Artists across the centuries have painted the apparel of the mother of Jesus a pastel blue. You may ask why, but to be honest I don’t know. My guess is that some artist who was especially popular centuries ago did it that way and thereafter most artists do it because “he did it that way.” Nevertheless, light blue has become a symbol of purity, holiness and modesty. Whatever the reason, the virtues are worthy of our emulation.
RELIGION
stljewishlight.org

What St. Louis Jews are reading

What are St. Louis Jews are reading? That is the question posed last week on Facebook, to kick-off a new column, creatively titled, “What St. Louis Jews are reading.” Now, it’s up to you, the Jews of St. Louis to help write it. But first some context. Do Jews read books? The answer is yes, and then some.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy