Rabbi Carnie Rose: Joseph’s coat reminds us of importance of modesty, restraint

A blind date first brought a young Long Island rabbi to the Alamo City and eventually led to the creation of Young & Jewish San Antonio. Rabbi Levi Teldon’s friends convinced him there was a woman he had to meet, Rochel Block—but she lived over 1,800 miles away in San Antonio. Teldon took a chance and found the two shared a vision for outreach and Jewish education. A few months after that date, they were married along the River Walk downtown. Block moved to New York, where the newlyweds lived for a few years before returning to the Alamo City just over a decade ago to work with Block’s parents at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life & Learning. YJSA began in 2011 when the Teldons decided to open their own Friday night Shabbat dinner tradition to other young adults. They quickly found that there were dozens of Jewish 20- and 30-somethings looking for a way to connect and YJSA was born. “We didn’t have any intention of starting a young adult’s organization. It just kind of happened organically,” Teldon says. “It’s taken on a life and a vibrancy that’s very meaningful to us.”

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO