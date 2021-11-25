ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Wolf’s Principles For PA Redistricting Do Not Include Protection For Incumbents

By Gerry
thisislowermerion.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday (November 24), Governor Tom Wolf shared the findings of the Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council, which was charged with developing recommendations for the Governor in evaluating a congressional district map passed by the General Assembly. Overview of Redistricting Principles. The Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council’s Redistricting Principles include:. Legal...

thisislowermerion.com

Comments / 0

Related
butlerradio.com

Gov. Wolf Offers Thoughts On Upcoming Redistricting

Governor Tom Wolf is weighing in on his priorities as the Commonwealth heads for a battle over redistricting. Wolf said in a statement that he wants guidelines in place to stop extensive gerrymandering. That includes districts designed in compact shapes, split as few political subdivisions as possible, and to reflect the state’s politics.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
wdiy.org

Disagreements Remain in Redistricting Process as PA Lawmakers Hope to Release Proposals in the Coming Weeks

Lawmakers in charge of redrawing Pennsylvania’s congressional maps are hoping to release their proposals within the next two weeks. But WHYY’s Katie Meyer reports disagreements remain amid a process that’s historically been fraught with partisan tension. Katie Meyer is WITF’s Capitol bureau chief, and she covers all things state politics...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

An ‘important moment:’ Gov. Wolf comments on congressional redistricting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council has finalized a set of guiding principles of legal, representation, and process recommendations the governor should consider when evaluating the fairness of a congressional redistricting map presented by the General Assembly. The governor believes that gerrymandering is harmful to democracy and that politicians should not use the drawing […]
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf: 100 New Projects Will Improve Infrastructure, Enhance Community Development, and Protect Environment

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced 100 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects in counties across Pennsylvania. “CFA funding for Act 13 projects provides communities throughout the commonwealth with critical support in improving recreational spaces and addressing necessary environmental and...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Corbett
Person
Tom Wolf
echo-pilot.com

Pa. lawmakers on break: Here's what the Legislature didn't do before Thanksgiving

There's something Democrats, Republicans and Gov. Tom Wolf agree on: Pennsylvania lawmakers left for Thanksgiving break with unfinished business. The House wrapped up its action last week and won't return to the the State Capitol Building until Dec. 13. At that point, they will be in session for three days before they start another holiday recess Dec. 16 which will last into the new year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Wolf says he opposes Pa. House bill tightening rules on community bail funds

Gov. Tom Wolf’s office says it opposes a controversial bill that passed the Pennsylvania House this week that would regulate nonprofit bail funds as for-profit bail bondsmen. In an email Wednesday evening, Wolf spokesperson Elizabeth Rementer said that the bill would create barriers to the nonprofit groups, which collect community...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Gerrymandering#Redistricting#Democrats#The General Assembly
CBS Pittsburgh

Supreme Court Abortion Decision Could Impact Abortion Rights In Pennsylvania And, Ultimately, The 2022 Elections

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Supreme Court took up a highly controversial anti-abortion rights law from Mississippi on Wednesday morning. The case could also have a profound impact on Pennsylvania. Whether you describe yourself as pro-life or pro-choice, at stake in Wednesday’s Supreme Court argument is how far a state like Pennsylvania can go in limiting a woman’s right to end her pregnancy. And that, of course, depends on who you elect to state government in 2022. Under Supreme Court decisions over the past 50 years, women have a right to an abortion until about 24 weeks of pregnancy when a fetus is presumed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsChannel 36

Wolf announces $1.2 billion plan for PA Medicaid home and community-based services

HARRISBURG, PA. (WENY) -- Approximately $1.2-billion will go towards Medicaid's home and community-based services (HCBS) in Pennsylvania through the American Rescue Plan Act. In an announcement Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf said the money will specifically go toward Medicaid-funded essential care services, such as senior citizens, adults with intellectual and physical disabilities, adults with behavioral health needs and children with chronic complex medical needs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Charleston City Paper

Brack: House’s henhouse redistricting abuses democratic principles

The fix has been in by members of the S.C. House for a long time. For months, they’ve been actors in a theatrical drama of their own creation to make it look like newly redrawn voting districts are fair. They’re not. In fact, their laughable work will make South Carolina’s...
CHARLESTON, SC
thenevadaindependent.com

Despite overlap, redistricting session ends without many dueling incumbents

Nevada lawmakers were able to largely sidestep one of the top issues with redistricting — pitting incumbent lawmakers against each other in newly drawn districts — though the new lines could complicate at least one state Senate race. Of the 63 newly drawn districts, only four place incumbents against one...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy