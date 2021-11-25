Wolf’s Principles For PA Redistricting Do Not Include Protection For Incumbents

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Supreme Court took up a highly controversial anti-abortion rights law from Mississippi on Wednesday morning. The case could also have a profound impact on Pennsylvania. Whether you describe yourself as pro-life or pro-choice, at stake in Wednesday’s Supreme Court argument is how far a state like Pennsylvania can go in limiting a woman’s right to end her pregnancy. And that, of course, depends on who you elect to state government in 2022. Under Supreme Court decisions over the past 50 years, women have a right to an abortion until about 24 weeks of pregnancy when a fetus is presumed...

