Rescue A Runaway Canoe, Rodeo-Style

Bursting with creative rock flair, “DIG!” is a consuming ride of a track from this HOLY rodeo!. A creeping bass is quickly joined by frantic guitar spurts and vocals, the track’s admirably capricious structure evident from the first minute. The lusher, retrospective “phony, faker, you’re so self-flattered,” bridge is adorned with light piano, then driving seamlessly into the frantic “dig my way,” enjoyment. The bass-fronted “tick-tick,” section plays magnetically; fluid guitar lines follow, growing with steady momentum. The creative ferocity throughout reminds of acts like Man Man and ¡Forward, Russia!. The impressive track marks the debut from this talented NYC-based band, and I’m excited to hear what’s forthcoming.
