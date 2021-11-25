GAIMIN Releases Platform to Create a Global Data Processing Network With “Supercomputer” Performance

In keeping with the increasing importance of data in the global economy, governments have become more given to putting restrictions on the flow of data across their borders. According to a new report from the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, there’s has been a marked increase in the number of countries putting up regulatory barriers to keep data from moving freely, from 35 in 2017 to 62 today. As a corollary development, there’s a push for companies to host information on home soil to ensure data privacy, national security and the protection of local industries. Although laws like the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation don’t necessarily require that data be stored locally, an increasing number of governments are doing so. But there’s a catch: data held tight within borders may be easier for governments to monitor and regulate, but it also means that some businesses will miss out on great opportunities.

