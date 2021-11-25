GAIMIN Releases Platform to Create a Global Data Processing Network With “Supercomputer” Performance
PRESS RELEASE. Manchester, UK, 25 November 2021: GAIMIN releases platform to create a global data processing network with “supercomputer” performance. UK and Swiss based gaming and blockchain company, GAIMIN․IO Ltd releases a PC-based platform to create a global, decentralised data processing network with “supercomputer” level performance and also announces Nicky Butt,...news.bitcoin.com
Comments / 0