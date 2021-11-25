ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4WARN Forecast: Another Cold Shot

By Stefano DiPietro
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain showers continue to move through the mid-state this evening, but won't be around for much longer. As the cold front, associated with these showers, keeps moving off to our eat the last of the showers will taper off overnight. BUT cold air will quickly...

