ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Letter: Board thanks fire chief for service

Corvallis Gazette-Times
 6 days ago

After many years of unconditional, dedicated service in the Monroe community and the Monroe Rural Fire Protection District, Chief Rick Smith has announced his retirement as of January. Chief...

www.gazettetimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Memorial service for Pentwater Fire Chief to be held on Sunday

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Funeral arrangements for the Pentwater Fire Department Chief have been announced. Fire Chief Paul Smith passed away Tuesday, November 16 after a battle with cancer. Smith began with the Pentwater Fire Department in 2002. He became the department's chief in April 2018 after the retirement...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
miamivalleytoday.com

Letter: Thank you to the voters of Piqua

I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to the voters of Piqua for continuing to entrust me with their confidence in serving them as Piqua City Commissioner from the 3rd Ward. We have begun an important mission of fiscal responsibility with the hiring of the new city manager...
PIQUA, OH
Ellsworth American

Sullivan fire chief removed

SULLIVAN — The town’s Select Board voted 2-1 Monday night to remove current Fire Chief Ben Gilley. Select Board Chairman Michael Pinkham and board member Rusty Gordon voted to remove Gilley from his position with Sullivan Fire/Rescue following an executive session. Pinkham made the motion to do so. Roger Wakefield was opposed.
SULLIVAN, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Fire Protection#The Board Of Directors
Corvallis Gazette-Times

A look back: Monroe fire chief discusses 38-year career

Rick Smith has spent virtually his entire adult life with the Monroe Rural Fire Protection District. He volunteered for 16 years and has spent the past 22 as the chief of the district, which has just two other paid employees. As of January, he will be retired and separated from...
MONROE, OR
yourvalley.net

Scottsdale Fire deputy chief departs after 47 years of service

Ford began fire career at age 19; Scottsdale had 3 fire stations. Jim Ford started full time in Scottsdale with Rural/Metro on Aug. 1, 1975, and joined SFD in 2005 as the deputy chief fire marshal. On Nov. 29, he said farewell. He will continue to work with the Town...
manisteenews.com

Lawmakers discuss emergency services with Bangor, Midland fire chiefs

State Reps. Annette Glenn of Midland and Timmy Beson of Bangor Township met with Chief Chris Coughlin of the Midland Fire Department, Chief Rob Glenn of the Bangor Township Fire Department and state Sen. Kevin Daley of Lum on Thursday, Nov. 18 in Bangor Township to discuss local fire and emergency services.
MIDLAND, MI
Nisqually Valley News

Letter to the Editor: I Thank Molly Carmody for her Public Service

The city of Yelm has lost an outstanding public servant with the resignation of council member Molly Carmody. Mayor-elect and fellow councilmember Joe DePinto said on his Facebook tribute, “While I didn’t always see eye to eye on the issues with councilmember Carmody, I valued and respected her opinion. More than that, I thought she always came prepared to the meetings and read through all our council packets.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Gephardt Daily

North Summit Fire District chief’s contract terminated by board

NORTH SUMMIT, Utah, Nov. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Summit County Council on Saturday terminated the contract of North Summit Fire District Chief Ian Nelson. The reason for the dramatic action was not revealed. “At the recommendation of the North Summit Fire District Administrative Control Board, the Summit County...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Reporter

Krause, Walters, Dolan thanked for service on Pennridge School Board

EAST ROCKHILL — With three newly-elected Pennridge School Board members taking their seats in December, the three outgoing members were recognized at the board’s Nov. 22 meeting. Board President Bill Krause, one of the outgoing members, said the six years he served on the board were “challenging to say the...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Craig Daily Press

Editorial Board: Thankful for the following and more

It’s that time of year when we engage in an exercise we really ought to all year long and express our gratitude for the people and things that make our lives better. At the Craig Press editorial board, we see an awful lot in our community for which to be thankful this Thanksgiving.
CRAIG, CO
Herald & Review

LETTER: Thankful for Howard Buffett

It's time to be thankful. Our city should be thankful for the contribution that Mr. Howard Buffett has given to Decatur. Not very many cities can say they have a man like him in their community. Thank You Mr. H. Buffett.
DECATUR, IL
redlandscommunitynews.com

Family Service Association says thanks

Thanksgiving is an opportunity for us to pause and think about what the holiday, and every day really, means to so many. For us, we are grateful to be in this caring and generous community — one we have been part of for more than 120 years!. Providing vital services...
FESTIVAL
Vindy.com

New Girard fire chief carries on family’s tradition of service

GIRARD — The third generation in his family to serve with the Girard Fire Department, Jim Petruzzi has begun serving as the city’s new fire chief. Mayor James Melfi officially announced Petruzzi as the new chief at last week’s council meeting. Petruzzi’s grandfather, Sam Revella, served as the city chief...
GIRARD, OH
Times-Journal

UDC Chapter thanks veterans for service

UDC DeKalb County Chapter 1456 members visited Assistant Activities Director, Pam Clift, of Crowne Health Care, with gifts to the Veterans in the care of the facility. Appreciation to the following groups for their assistant and generosity in this benevolent project: Ben-Mar Hosiery, Laymon Hughes Hosiery, Marla Jones and staff at Southern Torch, Allison and Justin Foster at Tyler Farms and April Smith. Veterans in four additional healthcare facilities in DeKalb County received gifts in appreciation for their military service.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
KSLA

Bossier City Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board sued by city

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A meeting of the Bossier City Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board ended with no result, as the City of Bossier City sued the board. The meeting held on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 1 was to determine if Mayor Tommy Chandler violated rules regarding former Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams reassignment.
BOSSIER CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy