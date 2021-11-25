Letter: Switch to flax, help sea life

Without an explosion in ocean life more than 2 billion years ago, many of Earth's mountains might never have formed, according to new research.
When tiny organisms in the shallows of the sea, like plankton, die and sink to the bottom, they can add organic carbon to Earth's crust, making it weaker and more pliable.
A case study of 20 mountain ranges around the world, including those in the Rockies, the Andes, Svalbard, central Europe, Indonesia, and Japan, has now linked the timing of high carbon burial in the ocean with the very generation of our planet's peaks.
"The additional carbon allowed easier...
