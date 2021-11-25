Letter: Switch to flax, help sea life

Industrial fishing over the past century appears to have broken a law of nature. Surprising as it sounds, all life forms in the ocean, from small krill to large tuna, seem to obey a simple mathematical law that links an organism’s abundance to its body size. For example, although small krill are individually only one billionth of the weight of a large tuna, they also tend to be a billion times more numerous throughout the oceans. The idea, known as the Sheldon size spectrum theory, was first advanced in the 1970s, but has never been tested for a wide range of marine species and on a global scale until now. An international research team, including researchers from McGill, found that not only does the theory appear to have once held true, but that this natural balance has now been drastically altered by widespread industrial fishing.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO