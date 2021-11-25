Letter: We must continue challenging the lie

How would Sen. George Norris, father of Nebraska’s Unicameral, explain the toxic state of political discourse these days? It seems Congress has forsaken good governance and taken up games of partisan one-upmanship. To some extent, both parties use social media to create self-contained feedback loops that exclude outside points of view and critical discussion. But if the two major political parties are compared, the Republican Party is far more at fault in spreading misinformation with its unsupported cries about “fake news” and Donald Trump’s “The Big Lie.” Astonishingly, almost a full year after the 2020 general election, two-thirds of all Republicans still think the presidential contest was rigged and former President Trump won re-election.

OMAHA, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO