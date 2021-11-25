ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Letter: We must continue challenging the lie

Corvallis Gazette-Times
 6 days ago

I recently wrote a letter to the editor expressing my feeling that as long as Trump continues to promote his lie that the election was stolen, it is important to continue to refute that with the truth that it was not stolen. A following letter...

www.gazettetimes.com

Omaha.com

Midlands Voices: GOP must purge itself of its addiction to the Big Lie

How would Sen. George Norris, father of Nebraska’s Unicameral, explain the toxic state of political discourse these days? It seems Congress has forsaken good governance and taken up games of partisan one-upmanship. To some extent, both parties use social media to create self-contained feedback loops that exclude outside points of view and critical discussion. But if the two major political parties are compared, the Republican Party is far more at fault in spreading misinformation with its unsupported cries about “fake news” and Donald Trump’s “The Big Lie.” Astonishingly, almost a full year after the 2020 general election, two-thirds of all Republicans still think the presidential contest was rigged and former President Trump won re-election.
OMAHA, NE
Austin American-Statesman

Letters to the Editor: Dems must offer viable candidates

The newspaper is full of letters from Democrats complaining about the heavy-handed tactics being employed by overly protective, Big-Brother-ish current state governmental officials. Speaking as a longtime, but thoroughly disgruntled Republican, I totally agree with you. If your party would ever offer a viable set of candidates to oppose them,...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
The Guardian

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe apologises for ‘disgusting’ comment directed at Liberal Hollie Hughes

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe has unreservedly apologised to Liberal Hollie Hughes after she was accused of saying “at least I keep my legs shut” during Senate debate. The apology and withdrawal of the comment on Wednesday evening capped a torrid final fortnight of parliament, in which Liberal senator David Van also apologised after he was accused of making animal noises at independent Jacqui Lambie.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Media giants back Bannon's bid to release Jan. 6 documents

A coalition of news outlets including the Washington Post is supporting Stephen Bannon's campaign for the release of documents related to his contempt of Congress charges, WashPost reported Wednesday. Why it matters: WashPost, the New York Times, CNN, NBC, the Wall Street Journal's parent company and others filed a motion...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Kamala Harris’s top adviser to leave office after talk of White House rift

Symone Sanders, the chief spokesperson and senior adviser to vice president Kamala Harris, is leaving the White House at the end of the year.The 31-year-old had served the Joe Biden administration for three years, beginning with the 2020 presidential campaign. Ms Sanders was also the national press secretary for senator Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign."Symone has served honourably for three years," a source familiar with the matter told CNN. "The president and vice president are grateful for Symone's service and advocacy for this White House. She is a valued member, a team player, and she will be missed. We are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Slate

While Hearing the Case that Could Overturn Roe, Amy Coney Barrett Suggests Adoption Could Obviate the Need for Abortion Anyway

This morning, the Supreme Court is hearing arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, a case that explicitly asks the high court to overturn Roe v. Wade. Astute listeners are trying to take their clues about the fate of Roe from the questions of the three justices whose votes are unknown—Chief Justice John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. This set of conservative justices, while listening to arguments about Texas’ notorious S.B. 8 last month, demonstrated some hesitation about overturning Roe and further dismantling the inherent legitimacy of the highest court in the land.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Trump’s coverup of his Jan. 6 corruption takes an ominous new turn

As the Jan. 6 select committee investigation gathers momentum, Donald Trump has gotten several cronies to refuse to testify by invoking “executive privilege.” That’s absurd on its face: Much of the information Trump wants to keep buried doesn’t relate to the office of the presidency, but rather to his incitement of mob violence to remain president illegitimately.
POTUS

