The Pacers (6-8) remain on the road to face the Pistons in Detroit on Tuesday night. Assuming they make a shot (the Pacers enter the game without a make in their last 13 shots after a 2 for 21 4Q in New York), the Pacers have a good opportunity to bounce back with a win against a young Pistons team that has quality young talent that so far has been more impressive as individual as opposed to the collective.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO