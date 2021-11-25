ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10 most viewed bills by Congress for week of November 21

smcorridornews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Library of Congress released a list of the top ten most-viewed bills list is compiled each Monday from the previous week’s metrics. These bills could have a direct impact on legislative policies considered by the current Members of Congress. Some of the current bills being viewed by the...

smcorridornews.com

TIME

Facing a Billion-Dollar Shutdown, Congress Can’t Even Agree How to Procrastinate

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. Welcome to Washington, currently home to an octogenarian staring contest that will determine whether the military will stand ready, inspectors will check the food heading to holiday tables and families shuffle through busy airports with TSA screeners working with pay—or not.
brproud.com

Congress faces partial government shutdown amid budget, debt ceiling debates

WASHINGTON D.C. (BRPROUD) – Once again, the United States government faces a partial shutdown at the end of the week if a temporary budget is not approved. The country also faces potentially defaulting on its debts by Dec. 15. To avoid this the debt ceiling would need to be raised but Republicans are demanding Democrats share just how much they want to borrow.
pbs.org

Federal shutdown, Biden agenda and more at stake in Congress

Congress is back and facing a high stakes December on Capitol Hill. Funding for the government runs out on Friday, and lawmakers are scrambling to avoid a shutdown. On top of that, Senate Democrats have a long to-do list of items to pass before the holidays, including President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. Judy Woodruff is joined by Congressional correspondent Lisa Desjardins with more.
AFP

US Congress faces December pile-up as default threat looms

Lawmakers returned to Washington Monday staring down a critical holiday season to-do list that juggles President Joe Biden's domestic spending priorities with keeping the government open and averting a catastrophic debt default. Senators are bracing for what is shaping up to be the one of the most grueling Decembers in years, with defense funding and the expanding probe into the January 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill likely to add to the workload. But the top priority is government funding, with federal agencies due to run out of cash on Friday. A lasting deal to avoid a damaging shutdown would require agreement on spending bills for the 2022 fiscal year, as the government is still funded at levels approved during Donald Trump's administration.
Tire Business

Our View: Infrastructure bill step in right direction

President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a sweeping infrastructure investment bill that should be as good for the trucking and construction industries — and by proxy the tire industry — as it will be for the actual roads and bridges that will be updated. While the $1.2...
GovExec.com

Some Veterans Affairs Beneficiaries Will Receive Notification Letters Late Due to Printing Delays

At least one federal agency is experiencing printing and mailing delays due to supply chain issues and staffing shortages. A vendor contracted by the Government Publishing Office that provides services for the Veterans Affairs Department is experiencing delays in printing and mailing notification letters to veterans and claimants about their benefits “due to supply chain and staffing shortages,” the VA announced on Tuesday. “The disruption may impact the ability of some claimants to meet required deadlines via written correspondence with VA.” As a result, the Veterans Benefits Administration is extending the deadline for certain claimants and forgoing adverse actions if they do not respond.
Slate

While Hearing the Case that Could Overturn Roe, Amy Coney Barrett Suggests Adoption Could Obviate the Need for Abortion Anyway

This morning, the Supreme Court is hearing arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, a case that explicitly asks the high court to overturn Roe v. Wade. Astute listeners are trying to take their clues about the fate of Roe from the questions of the three justices whose votes are unknown—Chief Justice John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. This set of conservative justices, while listening to arguments about Texas’ notorious S.B. 8 last month, demonstrated some hesitation about overturning Roe and further dismantling the inherent legitimacy of the highest court in the land.
Roll Call Online

Democrats pitch parliamentarian on immigration relief

Democrats made their case Wednesday for including temporary immigration protections in their social spending bill — setting the stage for a potential showdown on the party’s last-ditch effort to provide some degree of protection for the undocumented community. Senate Democrats met with Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough to argue the immigration protections...
Fox News

Joe Biden is lying to the American people: Jesse Watters

Jesse Watters slammed President Joe Biden for lying to the American people about the economic troubles in America, including gas prices and inflation, on Wednesday's "The Five." In Wednesday's remarks on the supply chain crisis, Biden blamed Republicans for some of the economic problems in the country and claimed that...
Axios

Symone Sanders leaving VP's office

Symone Sanders, senior advisor and chief spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris, is leaving the VP’s office by the end of this year, three White House officials told Axios on Wednesday. Why it matters: The VP has faced an onslaught of criticism in her first year centered on her leadership...
