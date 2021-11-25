Top 10 most viewed bills by Congress for week of November 21

Lawmakers returned to Washington Monday staring down a critical holiday season to-do list that juggles President Joe Biden's domestic spending priorities with keeping the government open and averting a catastrophic debt default. Senators are bracing for what is shaping up to be the one of the most grueling Decembers in years, with defense funding and the expanding probe into the January 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill likely to add to the workload. But the top priority is government funding, with federal agencies due to run out of cash on Friday. A lasting deal to avoid a damaging shutdown would require agreement on spending bills for the 2022 fiscal year, as the government is still funded at levels approved during Donald Trump's administration.

