On Aug. 11, 1894, the Bonners Ferry Herald reported: "Last Wednesday morning an eastbound extra freight train went through the long trestle about three miles west of Bonners Ferry. The accident occurred about the middle of the bridge and sixty feet or more of the structure gave way. The tender to the Great Northern Railway engine and thirteen freight cars went down into the water below. None of the train crew were injured but there were six tramps abroad, two of whom were killed and the other four injured.

