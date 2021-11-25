Adventuring Into Winter

“From what I had heard, the Savonoski Loop seemed like a totally manageable solo trip,” Glen said. Bristol Bay may be most famous for having the world’s biggest run of sockeye and unparalleled fishing opportunities. Its watersheds also have incredible adventure opportunities—everything from day trips to epic, Bilbo Baggins sort of journeys. A while back my friend, Glen Aronson, was taking time off from work and decided to do the Savonoski Loop—an 80-mile lake-and-river paddle that begins and ends at Brooks Camp on Naknek Lake. It’s named for Savonoski Village, a Native settlement at the mouth of the Savonoski River that was destroyed in the 1912 eruption that formed the volcano Novarupta and Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes. Considered the biggest eruption in the 20th century, Novarupta unleashed three cubic miles of magma and ash and covered more than three thousand square miles in ash more than a foot deep.

