The Pokemon Unite Shiny League presented by YouTuber, Daniel “aDrive” Clap and Smash.gg is already one month into the season. All formed teams which can be made at any time are competing with each other across 20+ regular season tournaments in an attempt to make the $10,000 playoff bracket in January. Among these tournaments are the four Pokemon Unite Emerald Events. Some Shiny League viewers may not know the importance of these events. But not to worry, this explanation will help clear up any confusion.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO