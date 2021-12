MILTON — It’s been at least four times now a Milton mom of four has turned to the Here. For Good. campaign for help during the holiday season. Nina Bower, 35, has four children, with three of them 12 and under and says the Salvation Army’s campaign continues to be a big help, “They try to do what they can for people and the community. I try to put down what my kids would like and my kids have gotten what they had asked for. It’s a really good program.”

MILTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO