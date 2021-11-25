ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dancing on Ice star Brendan Cole's pro partner reveals gruesome injury

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDancing on Ice partners Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer have had another slip up on the ice – and this time, it's Vanessa who's sporting an injury. As the latest cohort of celebrities prepare for Dancing on Ice's return in the New Year, professional skater Vanessa Bauer has shared some insight...

www.digitalspy.com

AceShowbiz

No Doubt Drummer Adrian Young Shares Gruesome Photo of Hand Injury, Reveals He's Undergoing Surgery

The 52-year-old musician, who is also a member of wave supergroup Dreamcar, reportedly got his palm shattered while preparing for dinner at his home on Saturday, November 20. AceShowbiz - Adrian Young recently had a painful accident. Revealing that two large pieces of glass were lodged into his palm, the No Doubt drummer took to social media to share a gruesome photo of his hand injury.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Thought Kroy Biermann Was Going To Punch Him After Kim Zolciak Biermann’s Last Real Housewives Reunion; Andy Claims Kroy Brought A Gun To The Reunion

Real Housewives of Atlanta has always been a monumental city for the franchise for many reasons. It provided the first Real Housewives city with nearly an all-Black cast. It gave us the gift (some may say, created the monster) that is the queen NeNe Leakes. It also, if you think back, was the first city […] The post Andy Cohen Thought Kroy Biermann Was Going To Punch Him After Kim Zolciak Biermann’s Last Real Housewives Reunion; Andy Claims Kroy Brought A Gun To The Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
NFL
Us Weekly

Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!

Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! Dancing With the Stars has featured some incredible partners over the years, but the ABC competition series is also no stranger to fumbles over mismatched pairings. Kim Kardashian competed on the dance series’ 7th season in 2008 alongside her pro partner, Mark Ballas....
TV SHOWS
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Stunning Body, Pete Davidson Shows Support

Khloe Kardashian isn’t letting COVID hold her back. She is posting new photos on Instagram and they are totally showing off her body. Needless to say, she looks stunning. Former Keeping up with the Kardashians star, Khloe Kardashian, is showing off her body on her social media platform. Khloe is wearing an interesting bodysuit that sort of resembles a morph suit. The outfit covers her entire body. It includes swirls of black, white, and brown in the interesting design. Not only that, but the ensemble seems to be a bit see-through. While she isn’t really revealing anything, she is certainly alluding to it.
TV SHOWS
urbanbellemag.com

Angela Simmons is Reportedly Filming for the Upcoming Season of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Changes have been made to RHOA for the upcoming season. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot of complaints about season 13. A focal point of the season was Bolo Gate. Kenya Moore believed that Porsha Williams hooked up with the dancer. He was the main source of entertainment during Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party. As the season went on, others began to express they may have also believed the hookup happened. Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss’ friend even said Porsha was obligated to reveal what happened. The drama led to Porsha falling out with Marlo. Even though drama did come from the demise of their friendship, some fans questioned why Bolo Gate had taken center stage for the season.
ATLANTA, GA
Reality Tea

Randall Emmett’s Alleged Messages To Other Women Leak; Lala Kent Posts Cryptic Instagram Story

Looks like potentially the final nail in the coffin for Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent’s baby daddy and alleged two timer, Randall Emmet. Radar reports an Instagram account took Randall to task on Sunday, posting screenshots in an attempt to expose what they claim to be a pattern of cheating. The unconfirmed text exchanges took place with […] The post Randall Emmett’s Alleged Messages To Other Women Leak; Lala Kent Posts Cryptic Instagram Story appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Britney Spears Turned Down Paris Hilton's Wedding Invite

Britney Spears, who was recently freed from her 13-year conservatorship, has reportedly turned down Paris Hilton's wedding invite. According to Page Six, Spears was invited to the three-day event but opted not to attend. The outlet indicates that sources have speculated Spears may simply not be ready to make an appearance at such a high-profile event just yet, seeing as how her conservatorship only ended earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES

