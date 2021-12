Ding ding, everybody off the Taskmaster bus! New passengers incoming! Series 12 – which taught us that Victoria Coren-Mitchell never learned how to ride a bike, Guz Khan owns more framed portraits of himself than is sensible, Desiree Burch can’t burst a balloon with a fork to save her life, Morgana Robinson is able to get goose bumps at will and Alan Davies still has a Jonathan Creek wig in his loft – has reached its climax. One lucky winner has skipped away merrily with the Taskmaster’s gleaming head as a prize and plenty of time to prepare for the inevitable Series 11-15 Champion of Champions special. Meanwhile the other four have skipped away safe in the knowledge that nobody is ever again likely to ask them to sit on a cake.

NETFLIX ・ 6 DAYS AGO