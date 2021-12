In the two and a half years since my son was born, I have spent fewer than a handful of nights away from him. Even at those times, I was just a few minutes away. I recently have began to prepare to go on my first trip away from my son. Not only will this be the longest time I have spent away from him, but this time I am flying states away. My son has special needs and that requires me to constantly be in mommy mode, from sun up to sun down (pun definitely intended). Not having a break in two and a half years takes a lot out of a person. I had been asking for time away to recharge and when the opportunity came to fly back to my hometown for my oldest friend’s baby shower in my home town, I jumped at it.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO