LIVE THREAD | THE EGG BOWL...Ole Miss - 31 - Miss State 21

Your Mississippi State Bulldogs are taking on Ole Miss tonight at 6:30 p.m. Tonight’s game is being played at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and the Bulldogs look to finish the season on a high note tonight as the Rebels come into town for the 118th Egg Bowl meeting. The Bulldogs are coming off a great week vs. the Tennessee State Tigers. The Bulldogs look to carry that momentum into this year’s Egg Bowl matchup. Not only do the Bulldogs look to carry that momentum into the Egg Bowl, but they hope to carry a win into the 2022 season. A win tonight would put Mike Leach at five wins vs. top 25 teams. If the Bulldogs were to win tonight and win their bowl game, State fans would be looking at the 2022 season like they looked at the 2014 season... maybe better.
Comments / 0