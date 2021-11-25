LIVE THREAD | THE EGG BOWL...Ole Miss - 31 - Miss State 21

All season, quarterback Matt Corral has been hailed as a Heisman contender and one of the top players in the 2022 NFL draft class. Provided that he is totally healthy, Corral is an outstanding dual-threat quarterback who can run the ball almost as well as he can throw it. However, he doesn't have the statistics that Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has. Corral has not been as explosive in his last few games, but he has proven in the past that he can turn that all around. He will be itching to give prove himself again on Thursday against his team's rivals. The Bulldogs defense will have their hands full trying to contain him.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO