LIVE THREAD | THE EGG BOWL...Ole Miss - 31 - Miss State 21

247Sports
 6 days ago

247sports.com

247Sports

GAME THREAD: Marquette 78 - Ole Miss 72 - FINAL

SPORTS
CowbellCorner

Mississippi State vs Ole Miss: Three Rebels to Watch in the Egg Bowl

All season, quarterback Matt Corral has been hailed as a Heisman contender and one of the top players in the 2022 NFL draft class. Provided that he is totally healthy, Corral is an outstanding dual-threat quarterback who can run the ball almost as well as he can throw it. However, he doesn't have the statistics that Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has. Corral has not been as explosive in his last few games, but he has proven in the past that he can turn that all around. He will be itching to give prove himself again on Thursday against his team's rivals. The Bulldogs defense will have their hands full trying to contain him.
saturdaydownsouth.com

5 reasons Ole Miss will beat MSU again in the Egg Bowl

Ole Miss’ regular-season finale on Thanksgiving night at Mississippi State will feature two teams that play differing styles of football. The Rebels again will face Mike Leach’s Air Raid scheme, this time with the program’s first 10-win regular season on the line. Mississippi State will try to control the tempo of the game by controlling the ball and the clock. The Rebels will want to play fast but will likely have to adjust a bit to ensure they sustain drives and do not leave their defense on the field for 40-plus minutes of this game.
New York Post

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss prediction: Home team will win Egg Bowl

MISSISSIPPI STATE (-1) over Ole Miss. The Egg Bowl shootout will be far more entertaining than any NFL game on Thanksgiving. The Rebels’ Matt Corral earned significant hype with his early Heisman campaign, but Bulldogs sophomore Will Rogers has been the more explosive playmaker of late, throwing for an average of nearly 392 yards over the past four games, with 16 touchdowns and one interception, while completing 83 percent of his passes.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Egg Bowl: 5 advantages Ole Miss has over rival Mississippi State

Ole Miss has the chance to complete its first 10-win regular season in program history if it can get past Mississippi State on Thursday night. The Rebels are finally healthy on offense but slogged past Vanderbilt in an underwhelming 31-17 win on Senior Night. If there were ever a case for a trap game, perhaps it was that one. Ole Miss had just come off a physical and emotional win over Texas A&M. The players and this coaching staff obviously know what is at stake in the Egg Bowl and were possibly caught looking ahead.
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

Mississippi State and Ole Miss renew the Battle of the Golden Egg rivalry Thursday evening with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff (ESPN) at Davis Wade Stadium. Follow along here for pre-game notes and live in-game updates. CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES MISSISSIPPI STATE vs. OLE MISS.
Yardbarker

Ole Miss trolls Mississippi State after Egg Bowl win with creative tweet

Ole Miss won the Egg Bowl over Mississippi State on Thursday, and it didn’t take the Rebels long to troll their rivals. Ole Miss Football’s Twitter account took a shot at Mississippi State in a creative way. It posted a link to an Amazon wishlist. The list was full of items that lacked eggs, such as books or vegan recipes.
Daily Corinthian

Ole Miss vs. Miss. State: 10 things you may not know about the Egg Bowl

Ole Miss and Mississippi State have been battling for the Golden Egg for nearly 100 years. The Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs have faced each other on the gridiron 117 times, a series that dates all the way back to 1901. The Egg Bowl has typically fallen on Thanksgiving Day, and it will do so again this year and next.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss releases incredible Egg Bowl hype video narrated by Jerrell Powe

The SEC officially kicks off Rivalry Week Thursday night with the showdown between Ole Miss and Mississippi State, formally known as the Egg Bowl. Right now, the Egg Bowl trophy is sitting in Oxford. Ole Miss won last year 31-24, and the Rebels intend on keeping it in Oxford for the foreseeable future.
forwhomthecowbelltolls.com

GAME THREAD: Egg Bowl Edition

Your Mississippi State Bulldogs are taking on Ole Miss tonight at 6:30 p.m. Tonight’s game is being played at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and the Bulldogs look to finish the season on a high note tonight as the Rebels come into town for the 118th Egg Bowl meeting. The Bulldogs are coming off a great week vs. the Tennessee State Tigers. The Bulldogs look to carry that momentum into this year’s Egg Bowl matchup. Not only do the Bulldogs look to carry that momentum into the Egg Bowl, but they hope to carry a win into the 2022 season. A win tonight would put Mike Leach at five wins vs. top 25 teams. If the Bulldogs were to win tonight and win their bowl game, State fans would be looking at the 2022 season like they looked at the 2014 season... maybe better.
wtva.com

Ole Miss downs Mississippi State to move to 10 wins and claim 2021 Golden Egg

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Though it was close at the very end, the Ole Miss Rebels are now 10-2 after an Egg Bowl win over their in-state rivals. While the game opened up in the first half as a battle of two kickers, Ole Miss scored the only touchdowns of the half. Mississippi State would not score a touchdown until the fourth quarter...for Bulldog fans, it wasn't too late to stop believing, but in the end, Ole Miss won the game 31-21.
