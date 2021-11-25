BB&T branch robbed Wednesday, police said

LEESBURG, Va. — The Leesburg Police Department is currently investigating a bank robbery that occurred at the M&T Bank, located at 341 East Market Street, Leesburg. Police received a report of the bank being robbed Friday between 4:25 and 4:35 p.m. It was reported that the suspect presented a note to the teller demanding cash and implied that he had a weapon, however no weapon was displayed. An undisclosed amount of money was given to the suspect, who then fled the bank on foot. Officers immediately responded, however they were unable to locate the suspect.

LEESBURG, VA ・ 11 DAYS AGO