Overcoming an injury early in the season to help the Norwayne's girls soccer team to its first ever outright league crown, Brynn Mowrer was at it again this fall. Despite missing some action due to injury, Mowrer still buried 19 goals and had seven assists and for her efforts was honored as the Wayne County Athletic League Player of the Year. With the Bobcats winning the WCAL crown, coach Jason Zimmerly was tabbed as the Coach of the Year, and Waynedale goalkeeper Kylie Nussbaum was named Goalkeeper of the Year.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO