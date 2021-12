Residents had been without power in the remote Northumberland town of Wooler for two days when one ran into the Angel Inn – a pub doubling up as a relief hub – and asked for an ambulance to be called.Her friend had just gone into labour, she said. The baby was on its way.“It’s an hour to the nearest hospital,” explains local councillor Mark Mather. “She ended up giving birth by torchlight. We got a gas fire to them from the pub. A light was taken off a fire engine and put in the house until medics arrived. Just the...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO