Public Safety

Concerns growing for missing Laura Forster who was last seen in Roker

By Ryan Smith
Sunderland Echo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaura Forster, aged 35, is reported to have last been seen in the Osborne Street area of Roker at around 10pm on Wednesday, November 24. Laura, who is from Shiney Row, has not returned home or been in contact with any family and friends. Officers...

Sunderland Echo

Missing Laura Forster found safe and well

Laura Forster, from Shiney Row, had been missing since around 10pm on Wednesday, November 24, when she was last seen in the Osborne Street area of Roker. The public were asked to come forward with any information on her whereabouts following growing concern for her welfare. A number of searches...
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing 17-year-old last seen in Essex

ESSEX, MD—Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in the Essex area. Zorra Timpson is 5’4” tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen on Tuesday, November 23 in the 700-block of Mansfield Road (21221). Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zorra Timpson is...
News 8 WROC

Missing Penfield teen last seen leaving school

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are asking the public for help finding a missing teenager from Penfield. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Timmothy Jenkins was last seen leaving the area of Penfield High School around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Investigators say Jenkins did not return home from school, but is believed to be […]
portcitydaily.com

Missing: Carolina Beach boater last seen Monday

CAROLINA BEACH — A 44-year-old Carolina Beach boater was reported missing on Saturday, Nov. 27. A friend reported Joseph Matthew Johnson missing after arriving in town for a preplanned fishing trip. Johnson was last seen on Monday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m., leaving the Federal Point Yacht Club marina on his 19-foot Seacraft center console fishing boat.
krcrtv.com

HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Missing woman last known to be in Corning area

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The Corning Police Department (CPD) is asking residents to keep an eye out for 51-year-old Maria Dominguez, last known to be in the Corning area. According to Corning police, Maria was last in contact with her family around August 2021. They said Maria is said to be in the Corning area for agricultural work.
WBTV

Missing 16-year-old girl last seen Sunday in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police and community members are concerned about a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Gastonia on Sunday, officials say. Gastonia Police are asking the public for help to find 16-year-old Abigail Garcia, who was last seen around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14, when she left her Separk Circle group home on foot.
Houston Chronicle

Authorities looking for missing Katy teenager last seen in October

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who went missing in mid-October. Marcus Lewis Jr., 13, was last seen in the Katy area on Oct. 16 and is said to have a scar on his left eyebrow just above his eyelid. He is 5 foot, 7 inches tall with dark brown eyes and medium-length dark brown hair that is tapered on the sides.
WDVM 25

Missing Indigenous transgender woman last seen in 2019

GROVE, Okla. (NewsNation Now) — In March of 2019, 25-year-old Aubrey Dameron left her family home at 3:30 in the morning in the small town of Grove, Oklahoma, telling her mom she was going to meet someone. She hasn’t been seen since. The family believes a hate crime is at the root of Dameron’s disappearance. […]
WNEM

Police looking for missing child last seen in Flint

The Flint Police Department is seeking help locating Xaria Allen. The 14-year-old was last seen in the area of Franklin and Court Street about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17. Xaria is described as 5’5”, 130 pounds, has short curly hair and brown eyes. If anyone has any information, they can call 810-237-6824 or 911.
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies searching for missing man last seen in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies are asking for help from the public in the search for a 38-year-old man last seen Wednesday. The sheriff's office is currently searching for Christopher Huels who goes by Tony. Deputies say he was last seen leaving a home on Old Mulberry Road, in Plant City, without his cell phone or any money.
CBS Austin

APD asking for public's help in locating missing 30-year-old man last seen in October

The Austin Police Department asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen last month. Police say 30-year-old Zachary Manuel Velasquez was last seen on October 12th at this apartment located in the 8600 block of North FM 620 at around 6:50 p.m. He was reported missing on November 14th at approximately 1:13 p.m.
evalleytimes.com

She was staying at her boyfriend’s house for the first time when she found parts of another woman’s body in the refrigerator.

South Africa. The person responsible for this slit his throat and tried to commit suicide by drinking bleach, but he did not achieve his goal and he was arrested. Flavio Hlabangwane, a resident of the South African city of Soweto, was arrested after his partner found body parts of a woman in his refrigerator, local media reported.
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
International Business Times

Mother Of Woman Whose Body Was Raped In Mortuary By Necrophile Speaks Out

A U.K. mother was arrested after she took a knife and rushed to a London police station to "punish" the necrophile who raped the body of her daughter. David Fuller, 67, pleaded guilty last week to killing Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, nearly 35 years ago. He also admitted 44 charges in relation to necrophilia involving women and girls aged between 9 and 100 in morgues in Sussex and Kent.
The Independent

Appeal for witnesses after ‘horrific’ rape of 22-year-old man in Bolton

Police are investigating a “horrific” rape of a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre.The victim was approached by a man near Nelson Square, in an area packed with pubs and bars, on Sunday evening around 3am.The pair then walked to nearby Back Mawdsley Street, where the victim was raped, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.No arrests have yet been made and the police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.Detective Sergeant Dominic Beaver, of GMP’s Bolton division, said: "This is a shocking and horrific incident and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers."We are following all lines of enquiry to identify the individual responsible and ensure he is brought to justice. We have increased patrols in the area whilst our enquiries are ongoing."If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or has any information about this rape, please do not hesitate to contact police as soon as possible."Anyone who wants to share information with the police can contact GMP on on 0161 856 5757, quoting incident number 568 of 7/11/21.Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
