Search underway for prisoner who escaped from Dixon Correctional Institute, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. – A wanted Dixon Correctional Institute prison escapee is back in custody following an extensive manhunt and investigation. Authorities with the U.S. Marshals Shreveport Violent Offenders Task Force, made up of officers from the Bossier City Police Department, U.S. Marshals Western & Eastern Districts of Louisiana & Southern District of Texas, along with State Probation and Parole, captured 23-year-old Shwilliam Cheevis at 2:15 p.m. Monday. Acting on a tip, officers found Williams with his girlfriend at the Home Wood Apartments at 1820 East Texas Street, Bossier, City, Louisiana. Cheevis escaped from Dixon Correctional Institute Thanksgiving morning.
