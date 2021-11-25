Search underway for prisoner who escaped from Dixon Correctional Institute, officials say

As of Friday, Novemeber 19th, we have a newly discovered Covid-19 case. That respective housing unit is locked down. However, we do have officer shortages. So, desperate times caused CDCR Headquarters to give CIW the official directive to close housing units. Three housing Units. Now, normally, during Covid-19 outbreaks, no prisoner movement would occur, as medical protocols override everything until all prisoners are tested and results come back negative. Not this time. Inmates are being moved without Covid-19 testing following this outbreak.

POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO