Public Safety

Search underway for prisoner who escaped from Dixon Correctional Institute, officials say

By Staff report
theadvocate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA manhunt is underway for an inmate who escaped Thursday morning from the Dixon Correctional Institute, state officials say. Shwilliam Cheevis, 23, broke out of the prison in Jackson early Thanksgiving Day, according to...

www.theadvocate.com

