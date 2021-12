Each Wednesday we pause to bring you acts of kindness from around the world to our own backyards. We have teamed up Maguire Law Firm to bring you Carolina Kindness. Kindness at Delmae Elementary School. Our local story is from Florence at Delmae Heights Elementary where kindness is attached to nearly everything Angela Jackson does. The school principal wrote to tell us about her and the bulletin board she started. Angela made it and put it where staff can see it everyday. It’s board of encouraging messages to take and share. She is also responsible for random tokens of appreciation she places around the school and she sends an email each morning to the staff with a positive message. If someone is sick, Angela takes care of the flowers or notes of encouragement. Delmae Principal Roy Jolley describes her as one of the reasons the school is a great place to work and calls her a ray of sunshine.

