It’s Tuesday Night and you know what that means! New Guy Jones is back in the house for another episode of AEW Dark. Someone must’ve called up Tony Khan himself and let him know i’ve taken over the AEW Dark coverage here on 411mania because BOY is this a card built for me. We’ve got Daniel Garcia teaming with 2.0, we’ve got Joey Janela in singles action, Riho, Nick Comoroto, Lee Moriarty and so many more awesome talent set for this show. As always I appreciate y’all for joining me and hope you enjoy tonight’s show let’s get to the action!

WWE ・ 8 DAYS AGO