Celebrations

What the Messenger newsroom is thankful for this year

By Bridget Higdon
St. Albans Messenger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Thanksgiving! At the Messenger, we’re grateful for much this holiday, including our readers. Thanks for making us a part of your day. Here’s what our staff is thankful for. We wish you and your families a happy and healthy day full of good food and many laughs. I...

richmond.edu

What are you thankful for?

As the fall semester begins to wind down and Spiders gather for Thanksgiving, students, staff, and faculty offered their thoughts on what they’re thankful for in 2021. Responses ranged from returning to campus for a successful in-person semester, to seeing family in person, staying healthy, and having time to reflect.
RICHMOND, VA
thejenatimes.net

There is much to be thankful for this year

“There’s a turkey in the icebox, there are pies upon the shelf, there are donuts in the pantry, but I cannot help myself. When I go into the kitchen, I will hear somebody say: “You just wait until tomorrow, it will be Thanksgiving Day.” I learned this song in elementary school, and it has always been my favorite Thanksgiving song from back when we use to really celebrate and appreciate…
FESTIVAL
yourpickenscounty.com

Thanks for the memories of years gone by

Thanksgivings remembered are filled with images of those beloved faces once seen around the old oak dining room table. And nothing brings back the people we loved like the coming season. The two oak leaves would have been fitted into the table center, which happened for every special family occasion.
SOCIETY
WSLS

🔒INSIDER: Tell us! | What are you thankful for this year?

For many families, Thanksgiving is more than a day to wear those stretchy pants and gorge yourself on delicious food. It can offer an opportunity to gather with loved ones, reflect and share what you’re grateful for as the year starts to wind down. While COVID’s shadow still looms, we...
CELEBRATIONS
State
Vermont State
restorationnewsmedia.com

Plenty of reasons to be thankful this year

Well, Thanksgiving week is here, and despite the increased cost of food and the uncertain availability of turkeys that haven’t grown to the size of Sumo wrestlers, Americans are generally getting ready to enjoy some form of the traditional annual feast this Thursday. The holiday is especially important this year...
BUSINESS
Blue Ridge Muse

Thanksgiving Day? Thankful for what?

Thanksgiving is an interesting holiday. It is not a religious expression. It does not honor any person. It does recognize a “harvest meal” by Colonial Pilgrims. As the History Channel notes: “The holiday continues to be a day for Americans to gather for a day of feasting, football, and family. In other words, a holiday to honor gluttony.”
FLOYD, VA
binghamton.edu

What The Binghamton Community Is Thankful For

After over a year in lockdowns and virtual classes, the Binghamton University community is grateful to be back on campus. As the stress of the end of the semester sets in, it can be easy to lose sight of what you are thankful for. To keep the Bearcat spirit up, I walked around campus and asked people what they were most thankful for this year.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Islands Sounder

Giving gratitude | Readers share what they are thankful for this year

It has become a tradition here at the Journal and the Sounder to share anonymous submissions of what community members are grateful for each year. We are always thankful for you, our readers and supporters! We couldn’t do this work without all of you. Below is a list of what...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga

What Is The Cannabis Community Thankful For This Thanksgiving?

Cannabis operators tell Benzinga that there is much to be thankful for as the United States heads into Thanksgiving this year. Dozens of sources cited a range of subjects they're thankful for, including the eroding stigma against the plant, growing sectors and state marketplaces and improving tech. Some brought up subjects that included the industry's growth, advancing legislation and their community.
SOCIETY
Banana 101.5

Happy Thanksgiving – What Are You Thankful For This Year?

I cannot stop thinking about the terrible home explosion in Flint yesterday. Unfortunately, there were two casualties, a 55-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl. My heart breaks for the families involved. It is unfortunate that it takes a tragedy, to remind you to count your blessings. Trust me, I am...
FLINT, MI
hernandosun.com

What third graders are thankful for

Teaching 3rd grade is no easy task, and teaching during a global pandemic has a unique set of challenges. My students teach me resiliency on a daily basis, through their infectious optimism. I am the most thankful for my students’ will to succeed, despite a very challenging set of circumstances. I commend them for their hard work and perseverance, their patience and flexibility, their care and concern for others, and their unyielding commitment to carry out our vital instructional mission.
HERNANDO, FL
BBC

Facebook reverses Kyle Rittenhouse policy

Facebook has reversed a decision to block searches on its platform for a US teenager who was acquitted of killing two people during unrest in Wisconsin. Searches for Kyle Rittenhouse resulted in a list of blank pages since shortly after the shooting in August 2020. Facebook said it would "still...
INTERNET
