ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

The EV Industry Is Desperate For New Lithium Supply

By Irina Slav
OilPrice.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLithium is once again rallying as automakers go all-in on electric vehicles. Demand for lithium is set to see a prolonged rally, prompting buyers to scramble to secure long-term contracts. Though China is leading the race for lithium, American and European companies are betting big on new production, as...

oilprice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Lithium Suppliers Say EV Makers Need To Be 'Very Thoughtful' About Business Plans Over Next Few Years And Work Closely With Them

Electric automakers seeking batteries with longer range should work closely with lithium producers to ensure guaranteed supply of a specialised white metal, executives from Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) told Reuters. What Happened: The steps include signing long-term contracts and sharing development plans early on with...
INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

EV Makers Are Desperate To Ditch Cobalt

With the energy transition in full swing, experts have predicted that metals are poised to become even more valuable than oil, with prices for copper, nickel, cobalt, and lithium set to reach historical peaks for an unprecedented, sustained period in a net-zero emissions scenario, with the total value of production rising more than four-fold by 2040. That’s the case because clean energy technologies require more metals than their fossil fuel-based counterparts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

The Inevitable Recovery Of Iran’s Oil Industry

Iran is continuously looking for new oil agreements and investments as it strives to bring its production back to 5 million bpd. China is continuing to buy Iranian oil despite U.S. sanctions, and other markets such as Venezuela are also heavily reliant on Iran’s crude. Talks resumed in Vienna this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#New Production#Electric Cars#Lithium Carbonate#American#European#Vw#Reuters#Evs
Washington Post

Could This EV Battery SPAC Unblock Supply Chains?

As a shortage for electric car batteries looms, one thing has become increasingly clear: Outside China, the powerpack supply chain is scattered and incomplete. Technologies are at various stages, there’s money backing a host of different materials across a broad array of geographies and production processes, and scale is limited. But no one has been connecting the dots. There’s a SPAC for that now.
ECONOMY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Shale Industry To Spend $83 Billion In 2022

US shale expenditure is projected to surge 19.4% next year, leaping from an expected $69.8 billion in 2021 to $83.4 billion, the highest level since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and signaling the industry’s emergence from a prolonged period of uncertainty and volatility, according to a Rystad Energy report.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Stellantis (STLA) Inks Deal With Vulcan on Lithium Supply

Stellantis STLA recently inked a five-year deal with lithium developer Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd to supply battery-grade lithium hydroxide in Europe. Per the agreement, Vulcan will supply between 81,000 and 99,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide to Stellantis for use in electric vehicles (EVs) during the five-year tenure of the deal. Shipments are scheduled to begin in 2026. Financial details of the agreement are yet to be disclosed.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Renault
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
CleanTechnica

Dirty vs. Green Graphite, Nickel Supplies for EV Batteries — CleanTech Talk

This episode of CleanTech Talk is part two of a recent conversation I had with RK Equity cofounder Howard Klein. You can listen to part one here. In part two, we started talking about nickel. It was over a year ago that Tesla CEO Elon Musk was very publicly requesting that nickel miners mine more nickel, especially low-priced and environmentally friendly nickel. What has happened since then? Not a whole lot has changed, as far as we can tell, but there is a Chinese company that’s been working consistently to get to the point where it can mine a large nickel resource in Indonesia. Additionally, though, Howard is especially focused on green nickel from Talon Metals, which has a joint venture with mining giant Rio Tinto. The joint venture — the Tamarack Project — is expected to be a notable source of nickel in North America soon(ish).
ENVIRONMENT
InvestorPlace

7 Best EV Stocks to Buy As The Competition Gets Fierce

The global electric vehicle (EV) industry is at a growth inflection point, and that brings the topic of EV stocks directly to mind. According to Deloitte, EV sales are likely to grow at a CAGR of 29% through 2030. So, with clear, multi-year industry tailwinds, EV stocks are likely to be among the top investment themes.
ECONOMY
The Verge

Elon Musk tells Tesla employees to stop rushing to increase quarterly deliveries

In a recent memo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has told the company’s employees to not sprint to make deliveries by the end of this quarter, and to instead focus on minimizing costs, CNBC reports. In the November 26th memo, Musk wrote that he doesn’t want the company “spending heavily on expedite fees, overtime and temporary contractors just so that cars arrive in Q4.”
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

LG Energy Solution confirms $1.36B EV battery plant

The Michigan branch of LG Energy Solution has confirmed a $1.36 billion investment into an electric vehicle battery production facility in North America by 2024, according to Korean regulatory filings released on Monday. The $1.36 billion in funding will be used to expand its solely owned annual production capacity in...
ECONOMY
mining.com

Stellantis inks deal with Vulcan for CO2-free lithium supply in Europe

Carmaker Stellantis has signed a preliminary deal with lithium developer Vulcan Energy Resources for the supply of climate-friendly lithium from Germany, the two companies said on Monday. Stellantis is the latest automaker to sign a deal with the German-Australian start-up to lock down supplies of the battery metal ahead of...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Lithium-ion battery recycling industry to grow exponentially, says Fitch Solutions

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 30): Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research said lithium-ion battery (LiB) recycling will become an industry that grows exponentially over the next decade and that growth poses a number of upside risks to automakers, battery manufacturers and mining companies. In a report on Monday (Nov 29),...
INDUSTRY
Crain's Detroit Business

EV boom sparks new supply base in Michigan

The multi-billion-dollar commitments of automakers and their suppliers to an electric vehicle future has spurred a battery-powered gold rush in Southeast Michigan. Vehicles with a battery core as opposed to an internal combustion engine require a new kind of supply base and pose a unique set of challenges, from combustibility and safety issues to longevity and range concerns.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy