Premier League

PSG star Achraf Hakimi hit with bizarre disruption during UCL tussle with Man City

By Jamie Wilkinson
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi had to take a moment during his side’s defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night to pop his contact lens back in. Hakimi, who signed for PSG from Inter Milan in a big-money...

www.yardbarker.com

The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man City, PSG and Real Madrid among Champions League qualifiers

Manchester City beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 on Wednesday but both clubs qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League, along with Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Sporting Lisbon. Gabriel Jesus tapped in from Bernardo Silva's deft knockdown on 76 minutes to settle an absorbing match at the Etihad after Raheem Sterling had cancelled out Kylian Mbappe's goal. Before Jesus sent the crowd wild in Manchester, Neymar shot wide to blow a golden chance to put the Parisians ahead. Lionel Messi had a low-key game and Sergio Ramos, named among the substitutes, was not called on to make his PSG debut.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Theo Hernandez set to snub Man City, PSG for AC Milan extension

French left back Theo Hernandez is spurning interest from the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. The 24-year-old defender has shone at AC Milan in Serie A and with France in the past 12 to 18 months. According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Hernandez is not interested in leaving...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man City predicted lineup vs PSG - Champions League

Manchester City could seal top spot in Group A as they welcome PSG to the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League group stage. Pep Guardiola's side have recovered from their defeat to the Parisiens in the reverse fixture in September to put themselves in poll position to progress to the knockout stages, recording back-to-back victories over Club Brugge in the interim.
PREMIER LEAGUE
atlantanews.net

How to Watch PSG vs Man City Live Stream Free On Reddit_ Champions League online

Here's everything you need to know about Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City: When and Where You Can Watch PSG vs Man City Live Stream Free. What time does the Champions League start? How to watch the Champions League on a paramount network? Where to watch watch Champions League on TV, stream online.
UEFA
goal.com

Messi gives his opinion on Ronaldo's Man Utd return as PSG star reflects on rivalry with Portugal international

The Argentine, who left Barcelona in the summer, has also discussed the Red Devils' turbulent start to the 2021-22 campaign. Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi has given his opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United while reflecting on his rivalry with the Portugal international. Ronaldo re-signed for United after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Gundogan: Man City know strengths of PSG coach Pochettino

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan says they well know the strengths of PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino ahead of tomorrow's Champions League clash. City were beaten 2-0 by PSG in the first meeting between the two sides in September, a game which saw Lionel Messi score his first goal for the club in stunning fashion.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Pep Guardiola Provides Fresh Injury Update on Key Man City Star Ahead Of PSG Clash

The Premier League champions can seal qualification to the knock-out stages of the Champions League if they win against the Ligue 1 side in mid-week. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will definitely be without Kevin De Bruyne for Wednesday’s decisive clash, after the Belgium international tested positive for COVID-19 following his return from international duty last week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Herald

MATCHDAY: Man City hosts PSG; Madrid, Liverpool in action

A look at what's happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. In a heavyweight tussle worthy of a final, Manchester City hosts Paris Saint-Germain with both teams potentially in line to seal their progress to the last 16 with a game to spare. City leads by one point from PSG, which is four ahead of Club Brugge. If Leipzig beats Brugge away in the other game, City and PSG advance whatever the result in their game at Etihad Stadium. City would guarantee topping the group with a victory and will be looking to make a statement after losing in Paris in the return fixture, which marked Lionel Messi's first goal for PSG. Kevin De Bruyne is missing for City after contracting the coronavirus. It's a return to England for PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino, who reached the 2019 Champions League final with Tottenham. Now the Argentine is in Manchester while being touted as a contender for the managerial vacancy created at Manchester United by the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
UEFA
BBC

Man City 2-1 PSG: The pick of the stats

Manchester City’s victory ensures they will finish top of their Champions League group for the fifth consecutive season – just the second English side to do so in the current format of the competition after Manchester United between 2006-07 and 2010-11. This is the first time Paris St-Germain have opened...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City or PSG to seal top spot?

Wednesday, 24 November - Club Bruges v RB Leipzig and Manchester City v Paris St-Germain (Both 20:00 GMT) Manchester City will qualify with one game to spare if they beat Paris St-Germain on Wednesday. A draw would also see both sides progress if Club Bruges fail to win against RB Leipzig.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Man City vs PSG on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Man City are taking on PSG in a match which could decide who wins Champions League group A.City have three wins from their four games so far, with their only defeat coming at the hands of Lionel Messi in Paris. If Leipzig beat Brugge away in the other game, City and PSG advance whatever the result in their game at Etihad Stadium. City would guarantee topping the group with a victory and will be looking to make a statement after losing in Paris in the return fixture, which marked Messi’s first goal for PSG.Follow Man City vs PSG LIVE!PSG’s build-up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Team news - Man City v PSG

Manchester City make three changes to the side who beat Everton at the weekend - as Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish remain sidelined by injury. Phil Foden misses out through injury, with Ruben Dias, Riyad Mahrez and Oleksandr Zinchenko returning to the starting line-up. Cole Palmer and Laporte drop...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Marquinhos raps poor 'collective aspect' after PSG defeat at Man City

PSG captain Marquinhos admits their defending fell short in defeat at Manchester City. PSG lost their latest Champions League group game 2-1 last night despite going ahead. Marquinhos later said: "We have to work on the details. I think we can improve on that, especially defensively. We know we have a big offensive force. If we manage to manage the defensive aspect well, and we come to know that it is a collective aspect...
SOCCER
primenewsghana.com

UCL: Manchester City down PSG to top Group, AC Milan beat Atletico Madrid

Manchester City are through to the Champions League knockout stages as Group A winners after producing an entertaining 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain. Kylian Mbappe's ninth goal of the season on his 50th Champions League appearance fired the visitors into a surprise lead early in the second half before Raheem Sterling levelled in the 63rd minute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Guardiola claims Man City learnt valuable lesson in victory over PSG

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was delighted with his team's comeback win over PSG. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for the visitors, but Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva hit back to give City a 2-1 victory. And Guardiola believes City learnt a 'good lesson' from their fightback. Speaking to BT...
PREMIER LEAGUE

