Bogota, NJ

Avianca to reoffer jobs to around 100 pilots amid restructuring

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
BOGOTA (Reuters) – Airline Avianca Holdings, which is in the process of finishing a restructuring process under Chapter 11 bankruptcy, is to offer around 100 pilots who left the company following a strike in 2017 the chance to rejoin the company, it said on Thursday....

