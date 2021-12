In the impressive history of The Legend of Zelda, few of the franchise’s dungeons have inspired as much debate and speculation as Twilight Princess‘ Snowpeak Ruins. Nestled near the peak of the mountain it shares a name with, Snowpeak Ruins’ prominent placement in Twilight Princess‘ world and its somewhat haunting exterior make it one of those Zelda dungeons that just begs to be explored. Once you step inside, though, you’ll soon discover that nearly everything about this dungeon defines series’ standards. Nothing about Snowpeak quite makes sense, and that feeling of uncertainty it almost immediately inspires only grows stronger as you explore it further.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO