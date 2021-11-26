STORM WATCH: Chilly, windy Friday for Connecticut; possible weekend snow

News 12 meteorologists say Friday will be cold, breezy and may see a few snowflakes. There is a larger chance for rain and snow late in the weekend.

Friday: Breezy and colder. Flurries possible for Litchfield County, perhaps brief snow shower. It will be cold. Winds will make it feel like it's in the 30s for the late afternoon.

Next: Watching another system for late in the weekend. Too early to tell how much rain or even snow, as models are showing that secondary low develop farther out again. Could still be cold enough at the onset for some brief snow, then changing to rain.

Another area to watch for snow will be Litchfield County in CT. Need to see if there will be any more development, as of right now it's progressive and showers possible into Monday morning, especially for CT.