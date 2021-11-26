ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, NY

Gov. Hochul: Mount Sinai South Nassau to reopen Long Beach Emergency Dept. Friday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that Mount Sinai South Nassau will reopen the Long Beach Emergency Department on Friday.

The news comes after Mount Sinai had announced plans for temporary closure earlier this week.

Hochul's office says that the New York state Department of Health quickly responded and worked closely with hospital officials and local community leaders to reopen the Emergency Department to 24/7 services at 7 a.m. on Nov. 26.

The governor's office said the ER location had closed temporarily earlier this week due to staffing shortages and had stationed an ambulance at the site to assist residents arriving at the facility, but the DOH was able to quickly help them alleviate this shortage and set up a plan to reopen.

