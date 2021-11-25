Invasive pests travel on holiday decor, too

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is reminding consumers to check for possible invasive pests before purchasing holiday décor. In previous years, plant health inspectors have intercepted evergreen decorations infested with invasive insects hitching a ride into Wisconsin from other...
Many Maine residents' holiday celebrations are not complete without decorating with Maine-grown wreaths, trees, and other decorative plant material. Sharing this tradition by sending wreaths and trees to our friends and families across the country can help us feel more connected even if we can't be together this holiday season. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) wants to remind Mainer's sending holiday greenery that they can save time, money and prevent product loss by shipping only healthy plant material.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is reminding consumers to check for possible invasive pests before purchasing holiday décor. In previous years, plant health inspectors have intercepted evergreen decorations infested with invasive insects hitching a ride into Wisconsin from other states. For example, the invasive pest elongate hemlock scale (EHS) was previously found on fir wreaths, Christmas trees, baskets, and boughs from eastern states. EHS is a threat to Wisconsin’s Christmas trees, native hemlock, and balsam fir forests.
A wreath on the door and a decorated tree in the living room are holiday traditions that bring joy to most Wisconsin families, but they could bring something less joyous with them…invasive pests!. The Wisconsin Department of Ag, Trade and Consumer Protection is advising that you inspect such greenery carefully...
Christmas trees may get the lion's share of attention when it comes to decorating for the holidays, but they're not the only place to spread yuletide cheer come December. With seasonal celebrations back on many social calendars this year, gathering spaces like your living room or family room should get a bit of extra attention too.
The WSDA’s Pest Program is wrapping up for the season after another year of rooting out invasive species across Washington. The program sets thousands of traps throughout the state to catch invasive species, surveying for over 130 different pests. Scroll down to continue reading. More news from KIRO 7. Do...
If you’re getting ready to start your Christmas decorating with a live tree, beware the spotted lanternfly. The invasive pest is encroaching on North Carolina, and while the insects are “indiscriminate egg layers” with a wide variety of host vegetation, experts say they could travel to the state on Christmas trees from nearby Virginia, where a small infestation was recently detected.
This story was originally published in November 2020. When it comes to buying gifts this holiday season, a lot of folks like to shop close to home to support local businesses. If your gifts include anything made from living Maine vegetation, state officials say it’s a good idea to make sure the recipients of those gifts are also local. Sending anything made from living foliage or other botanicals risks the spread of invasive species.
There's no better feeling than cozying up with a soft blanket and a cup of hot chocolate in a home that feels like you've stepped into a Hallmark Christmas movie. Luckily, decorating for the holidays doesn't mean you have to be an interior designer. You can effortlessly create a perfect magical holiday oasis with just a few affordable pieces from Amazon - because who needs more stress during the busiest season? From gorgeous floral accents, to inviting throw pillows, to cozy candles, we've rounded up a list of the most beautiful holiday home decor that'll make you never want to leave your house. Whether you're hosting holiday parties or enjoying a quiet night in, you want a home that feels equal parts welcoming and catalog-worthy (and far from tacky!). Keep reading to find out how to achieve just that with these 45 home decor items from Amazon.
Looking for some help with your outdoor holiday lighting display? Let’s go to the Southern Nevada experts, Dale Ryan and Dyanah Musgrave. The Boulder City husband-and-wife team has been lighting up for nearly 20 years, often winning national acclaim for a glowing December-to-January tribute. In 2016, they won ABC’s “Great...
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - As fun as holiday lights are to see, they can be dangerous to put up. “Christmas lights, you know, the biggest thing is hanging them up. Putting them up, falling from a ladder is a big safety concern. Just making sure that you’re working at the appropriate height at your ladder is a big thing. Getting an extra set of hands to hold that ladder steady if it’s not set up on level ground,” says Moorhead Fire Department’s Gerald Loher.
Trinity Falls in McKinney, Texas is home to over 1,700 families and growing! Find out why so many families call this community home and get in the holiday spirit this year by attending the opening of their newest phase, Heritage Crest, while exploring beautiful model homes accented with holiday-themed Christmas trees to celebrate the season.
The garden harvest season is long over, but we’re still enjoying the bounties. Sort of. A few weeks ago, I wrote about harvesting our winter squash, including a couple dozen blue hubbard squash. These massive fruits sat in the back of my pickup truck for several weeks before the nights got frosty and I hauled them into the basement for storage.
The local Christmas tree inventory hasn’t dried up, but limitations on availability have forced one of the farms into closing for the entire season. Riverside Christmas Trees in Marshall will be closed for the season for its signature cut-your-own tree business. “The reason why is pretty much like anybody who...
The holidays officially arrived last week in downtown Litchfield, at least for some folks. That’s when the city’s Christmas decorations — garland, wreaths, lanterns and lights — were hung across Sibley Avenue and a portion of U.S. Highway 12 East. The 25 strands of garland, each 95 feet long, with...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — If you can't find that perfect gift for someone, maybe you can make one. At Board and Brush Creative Studio in North Myrtle Beach, you can D-I-Y with a bit of help. They provide the materials, design options and step-by-step instruction, as you create...
It's time to spend the holidays at home with family and friends! Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French is sharing great holiday entertaining and decorating ideas to host the perfect get together this holiday season. For more entertaining and decor ideas visit Sherri's Instagram page: @momhint.
We like to say it takes a village to get things done in our small town of Sequim and that is definitely true when it comes to decorating for the holiday season. Each year a team of volunteers led by Emily Westcott and Captain Crystal Stout work with the City of Sequim to locate, transport, and install the official holiday tree that resides at the city’s main intersection. Once installed, the elves (volunteers and city staff) take over decorating the tree and lighting up the town. Thank you volunteers from the hot air balloon crew, Emily's special team of current and past year volunteers, students from Sequim High School, and local church groups. The Sequim Merchants Group raised money to purchase this year's tree, Dan Goettling of Absolute Angle donated his crane to help put the tree in place, Home Depot donated the lift for the light crew, and Rainshadow Cafe donated coffee and hot chocolate to volunteers.
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Cities and towns around Pennsylvania will soon be putting up their holiday decorations in celebration of the season. Here’s when to look for the holiday lights and Christmas trees around your Midstate community. Gettysburg Gettysburg’s Christmas tree in Lincoln Square will go up on Monday, Nov. 22, along with holiday banners on […]
Comments / 0