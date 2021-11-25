Invasive pests travel on holiday decor, too

There's no better feeling than cozying up with a soft blanket and a cup of hot chocolate in a home that feels like you've stepped into a Hallmark Christmas movie. Luckily, decorating for the holidays doesn't mean you have to be an interior designer. You can effortlessly create a perfect magical holiday oasis with just a few affordable pieces from Amazon - because who needs more stress during the busiest season? From gorgeous floral accents, to inviting throw pillows, to cozy candles, we've rounded up a list of the most beautiful holiday home decor that'll make you never want to leave your house. Whether you're hosting holiday parties or enjoying a quiet night in, you want a home that feels equal parts welcoming and catalog-worthy (and far from tacky!). Keep reading to find out how to achieve just that with these 45 home decor items from Amazon.

12 DAYS AGO