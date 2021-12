With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, it is more important than ever that Congress supports those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. As research suggests that COVID-19 may be associated with long-term cognitive dysfunction, care for those with dementia is more crucial than ever. The number of people with this disease in North Carolina is expected to rise to 210,000 by 2025. This will pose a tremendous burden on family members who provide unmatched care for people with dementia at the expense of their own health.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO