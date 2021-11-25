ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

How to have a great holiday season

By Frio the Kat
mysoutex.com
 7 days ago

I admit I don’t know much about this season, but by simply listening to the people around my kingdom, I know it is pretty special, just as I am. They talk a lot about Thanksgiving and Christmas. I listen and I learn. You should try it sometimes. Here is...

www.mysoutex.com

TODAY.com

31 holiday cookie recipes to make you the star baker of the season

The weather outside may be getting frightful, but at least the cookies are delightful. As Thanksgiving swiftly approaches, many home bakers are gearing up for cookie season. When gifting cookie tins, it's great to make a variety of recipes, from the beloved standby sugar cookie to more unique chocolate-hazelnut cookies with black pepper and maybe some vegan-friendly holiday cookies, too. Parents need fun, easy cookie recipes to whip up on a school night before a cookie swap — and kids can help with all all the cookie decorating.
RECIPES
FOX8 News

Hectic holidays? Don’t forget to eat well!

(WGHP) — Holidays can be hectic. That means sometimes you put your health on the backburner. We have some ideas for boosting immunity, easing anxiety and increasing energy this holiday season on Mommy Matters. We also have a few fabulous recipes for you to try, as Laura Buxenbaum, a registered dietician with the Dairy Alliance, […]
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
mysoutex.com

Thanksgiving from the Native American perspective

A recent article about Thanksgiving from the Native American perspective, written by a Native American Presbyterian pastor, challenged me to investigate that topic on this 400th anniversary of the Plymouth Rock celebration. My friends Balde Galván and Lilian Casper provided their families’ experiences. Galvan says his family gives thanks before...
FESTIVAL
Thrillist

McDonald's New Mariah Carey Menu Offers Free Food for 12 Straight Days

McDonald's continues to flex its connections with the latest in its lineup for Famous Orders collaborations where it brings in celebrities to create an offer it hopes will bring you to the drive-thru. Previous packages have been curated by familiar names like Saweetie and Travis Scott. If you thought Mariah...
RESTAURANTS
wmar2news

Chick-fil-A will give you 2 free milkshakes for the holidays

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. It’s officially time for holiday treats, and if you have a...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Popeyes Just Launched a New Item That's Sure to Become a Customer Favorite

The Sides section of Popeyes' menu is growing again, with the launch of a new item that's sure to become a favorite among its loyal fans. After discontinuing the Cajun Rice and Green Beans earlier this year, the chain's selection of side dishes seemed a little lackluster. But the situation is about to be remedied with a new addition that fits right in with the rest of Popeyes items.
RESTAURANTS
Only In Minnesota

The European Christmas Market In Minnesota That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Here in Minnesota, there are many ways to enjoy the holiday season. Christmas lights shows are popular, as are parades, tree lighting ceremonies, and Santa visits. But that only scratches the surface of all the festive activities available in our state! One of our favorites is a charming Christkindlsmarkt, or Christmas market, that is so […] The post The European Christmas Market In Minnesota That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie appeared first on Only In Your State.
MINNESOTA STATE
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

This easy sweet potato casserole makes a wonderful side dish for any holiday event or gathering. The dish is delicious for a weeknight because it is so easy to throw together when you are busy or tired. I love sweet potatoes anytime and can eat this right out of the refrigerator for a snack when I get hungry. You could easily double this recipe and it keeps well for several days. I love the crunch of the cornflakes along with the sweetness of the brown sugar. You might also like our recipe for maple bacon sweet potatoes.
RECIPES
The Cullman Tribune

Pop-up drive-in to bring Christmas movies to Cullman Fairgrounds for December

CULLMAN, Ala. – Throwback Outdoor Cinema, a pop-up drive in theatre, will be presenting holiday films at the Cullman Fairgrounds throughout the month of December. Only 45 tickets are available per film. Advance tickets are now on sale at Throwback Outdoor Cinema Event through Eventbrite for $25 per vehicle. The gates are open 30 minutes prior to the beginning of the films. Kernel Kullman popcorn is also available for pre-order if you purchase your ticket in advance. Here is the list of dates and films featured: 12/4 and 12/5 – “Elf” 5:30pm12/10 – “Home Alone” 6:30pm12/11 – “Ernest Saves Christmas” 5:30pm12/12 – “A Christmas Story” 5:30pm12/17 – “The Polar Express” 6:30pm12/18 – “It’s a Wonderful Life” 5:30pm12/19 – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” 5:30pm12/22 – “Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” 6:30pm12/23 – “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” 6:30pm To order tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/throwback-outdoor-cinema-36125439233?ref=eofblike&fbclid=IwAR1B60NaCOKFRyRDoUC2iLZUL28YjV6uwjkkMD8TfDN2qMcBeWTLBNkPeoU. The Fairgrounds are located at 1501 Sportsman Lake Rd NW, Cullman. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
mysoutex.com

From planter to pressed

“Everybody get a card and a pair of scissors and trim the blue lines off.”. Sustainability was the name of the game and was in action and students in St. Mary’s Academy Charter School after-school program listened as teacher Nancy Cavallin guided them in using their learned skills to make Veterans’ Day a bit brighter for local vets.
LIVE OAK COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

‘Born Wild’ for unity

Karnes County witnessed the power of uniting as a community during the Sharing God’s Love (a local 501(c)3) ‘Unite Karnes County CommUNITY’ event held on Sunday, Nov. 14. Held at the Karnes County Show Barn, this first of its kind event featured champion bareback rider Todd Pierce from Riding High...
KARNES COUNTY, TX

