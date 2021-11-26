ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STORM WATCH: Chilly, windy Friday for New Jersey; possible weekend snow

By News 12 Staff
News 12 meteorologists say Friday will be cold, breezy and may see a few snowflakes. There is a larger chance for rain and snow late in the weekend.

A wind advisory was issued for coastal New Jersey starting at 10 a.m. Friday. Expect wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Friday: Breezy and colder.  Winds will make it feel like it's in the 30s for the late afternoon.

Next: Watching another system for late in the weekend.  Too early to tell how much rain or even snow, as models are showing that secondary low develop farther out again. Could still be cold enough at the onset for some brief snow, then changing to rain.  Possibly snow lingering for NW NJ.

