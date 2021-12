Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Just in time for the holiday shopping season, package alerts are (finally) coming to certain Ring video doorbells, starting with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and the Ring Video Doorbell (2020). The new features, designed to let you know when a package arrives, will be available on these two models by the end of November, with support for additional Ring doorbells coming in 2022.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO