Military

How retirements trimmed World Air Forces fleet

By In association with CFM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe mark some of the most notable national fleet retirements recorded...

uasweekly.com

U.S. Air Force Orders 15 Silent Arrow® Precision Guided Cargo Delivery Drones

Silent Arrow today announced the United States Air Force, through the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), has awarded the company a contract entitled “Guided Bundle Derivative of Silent Arrow® for Side Door and Palletized Swarm Deployment at High Speeds and Altitudes” effective November 12, 2021. Under this Small Business Innovation...
#World Air Forces
KELOLAND TV

Ellsworth Air Force Base preparing for first air show since 2015

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — The Ellsworth Air Force Base is preparing for its first air show in seven years. In 5 short months, the Ellsworth Air Force Base will be welcoming thousands of people to see major aircraft, including the Blue Angels. “Between now and May, myself and the...
BOX ELDER, SD
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Flying Magazine

Royal Thai Air Force Buys Fleet Of Beechcraft T-6 Trainers

The aircraft are expected to arrive at the Royal Thai Air Force Flying Training School between late 2022 and early 2023. Credit: Textron Aviation. The Royal Thai Air Force’s (RTAF) new fleet Beechcraft T-6TH Texan II training aircraft currently under production is nearing the end of the assembly line, according to aircraft designer and manufacturer Textron Aviation Defense LLC.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
realcleardefense.com

Air Force Flexing Cyber, Info-Warfare Muscles

Two years after its redesignation, the Air Force’s cyber component is making headway thwarting digital adversaries. Located at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, the 16th Air Force — which was redesignated as Air Forces Cyber in October 2019 — focuses on cyber and electronic warfare, signals intelligence, information operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nwestiowa.com

Air Force munitions expert Davey retires

SHELDON—Aaron Davey had a bomb of a time in the U.S. Air Force for two decades. But Master Sgt. Aaron Davey is in a less explosive field after the former munitions expert officially retired from the Air Force on Oct. 1. The Sheldon native wanted more family time and is...
SHELDON, IA
Business Insider

See inside the civilian version of a popular military aircraft that's a cross between a helicopter and an airplane, the Leonardo AW609

Leonardo's AW609 can take off and land like a helicopter and fly like an airplane. Tiltrotor technology has limited civilian use, but the military has long used similar aircraft. Downtown-to-downtown service is one of the potential uses for the aircraft type. Vertical flight has historically been the domain of helicopters,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
kfgo.com

Ukrainian air force holds drills, including air strikes

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine has held drills of its air force, including the practice of airstrikes, on training grounds in the south of the country, the defence ministry said on Tuesday. It said in a statement that Su-24M and Su-25 planes, under cover of MiG-29 and Su-27 fighters, made simulated...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Russia and China are attacking US satellites 'every single day' with lasers, radio jammers and cyber attacks in a shadow space war, Space Force commander claims

American satellites far outside the Earth's orbit are facing a near-constant barrage of threats from Russian and Chinese technology, and it's only getting worse, a top Space Force officer is warning. An arms race in space between the US, Russia and China has been steadily heating up in recent years...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
whtc.com

Taiwan reports 27 Chinese air force planes in air defence zone

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s air force scrambled again on Sunday to warn away 27 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan’s defence ministry said, the latest increase in tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait. The ministry said some of those aircraft, including five nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, flew to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

COVID-19 testing rules change at Air Force terminals around the world

People looking to hop on an Air Mobility Command flight to the United States must first comply with new coronavirus testing requirements. The rules affect U.S. troops, their families and other affiliated employees who are traveling to the U.S. for business or pleasure. Changes kicked in earlier this month in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theaviationgeekclub.com

New VH-92A Marine One presidential helicopter not effective for “contingency operation mission” (i.e. it can’t be used during an emergency)

The new VH-92A Marine One presidential helicopter isn’t effective “for the contingency operation mission,” a reference to emergency flights. President Joe Biden’s first flight on the VH-92A presidential helicopter, the new Marine One, is being delayed after a report by the Pentagon’s testing unit warned it’s not yet “operationally suitable” or sufficiently reliable — especially in an emergency, Bloomberg News, that had the chance to see a Pentagon testing report, reports.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

RAAF bids farewell to “Classic” Hornets after decades of service

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has officially bid farewell to the Boeing F/A-18A/B “Classic” Hornet. The type has served with the RAAF for nearly three decades, and is being replaced by the Lockheed Martin F-35A, says Australia’s Department of Defence. 1/4. The aircraft of No. 75 Sqn, based at...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

