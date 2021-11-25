How retirements trimmed World Air Forces fleet

The US Air Force has some of the world's most sophisticated aircraft and is developing more advanced jets. But the Air Force's development of new air-to-air weapons has lagged in many respects. Air Force leaders warn that outdated weapons could undercut the advantages of those high-tech aircraft. The US Air...
A video, published on Youtube on November 8, 2021, by the US Air Force Profession of Arms Center of Excellence (PACE) under the title "Heritage Today – ISR and Innovation" provides a new look at some of the most interesting and secretive US ISR (Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance) projects. The less-than-three...
Silent Arrow today announced the United States Air Force, through the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), has awarded the company a contract entitled “Guided Bundle Derivative of Silent Arrow® for Side Door and Palletized Swarm Deployment at High Speeds and Altitudes” effective November 12, 2021. Under this Small Business Innovation...
In February 1949, a B-50 Superfortress bomber took off from Texas on a nonstop round-the-world flight. The bomber was part of the US Air Force, set up as an independent military branch less than two years earlier. The flight validated the concept of aerial refueling and showed the Air Force...
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — The Ellsworth Air Force Base is preparing for its first air show in seven years. In 5 short months, the Ellsworth Air Force Base will be welcoming thousands of people to see major aircraft, including the Blue Angels. “Between now and May, myself and the...
The 1980's model Air Force squadron helmet can be killer on the neck, and even more so when paired with other headgear like night vision goggles. Senior Airman Dennis Sloan/U.S. Air ForceThe Next Generation Fixed Helmet should take a weight off fighter pilots' heads—especially at nine Gs.
Looking for a new way to resupply ground troops, the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has ordered 15 cargo glider drones from Silent Arrow, a company of Yates Electrospace. The AFRL ordered the “Silent Arrow Precision Guided Bundle”, a new glider variant that is a smaller version of the...
The aircraft are expected to arrive at the Royal Thai Air Force Flying Training School between late 2022 and early 2023. Credit: Textron Aviation. The Royal Thai Air Force’s (RTAF) new fleet Beechcraft T-6TH Texan II training aircraft currently under production is nearing the end of the assembly line, according to aircraft designer and manufacturer Textron Aviation Defense LLC.
Two years after its redesignation, the Air Force’s cyber component is making headway thwarting digital adversaries. Located at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, the 16th Air Force — which was redesignated as Air Forces Cyber in October 2019 — focuses on cyber and electronic warfare, signals intelligence, information operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.
SHELDON—Aaron Davey had a bomb of a time in the U.S. Air Force for two decades. But Master Sgt. Aaron Davey is in a less explosive field after the former munitions expert officially retired from the Air Force on Oct. 1. The Sheldon native wanted more family time and is...
Leonardo's AW609 can take off and land like a helicopter and fly like an airplane. Tiltrotor technology has limited civilian use, but the military has long used similar aircraft. Downtown-to-downtown service is one of the potential uses for the aircraft type. Vertical flight has historically been the domain of helicopters,...
Britain’s Royal Air Force (RAF) has set a Guinness World Record after senior test pilot Group Captain Peter Hackett completed the world's first flight that was powered by synthetic fuel alone. The Ikarus C42 microlight aircraft took off from Cotswold Airport on Nov. 2 using synthetic gasoline from the British...
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine has held drills of its air force, including the practice of airstrikes, on training grounds in the south of the country, the defence ministry said on Tuesday. It said in a statement that Su-24M and Su-25 planes, under cover of MiG-29 and Su-27 fighters, made simulated...
American satellites far outside the Earth's orbit are facing a near-constant barrage of threats from Russian and Chinese technology, and it's only getting worse, a top Space Force officer is warning. An arms race in space between the US, Russia and China has been steadily heating up in recent years...
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s air force scrambled again on Sunday to warn away 27 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan’s defence ministry said, the latest increase in tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait. The ministry said some of those aircraft, including five nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, flew to...
Hermeus, a hypersonic aviation startup, hopes to begin actually flight testing this design, with help from the US Air Force, as early as next year. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Hypersonic aviation startup Hermeus added flair to a ceremony to unveil its first prototype design, the Quarterhorse, when it...
People looking to hop on an Air Mobility Command flight to the United States must first comply with new coronavirus testing requirements. The rules affect U.S. troops, their families and other affiliated employees who are traveling to the U.S. for business or pleasure. Changes kicked in earlier this month in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
The new VH-92A Marine One presidential helicopter isn’t effective “for the contingency operation mission,” a reference to emergency flights. President Joe Biden’s first flight on the VH-92A presidential helicopter, the new Marine One, is being delayed after a report by the Pentagon’s testing unit warned it’s not yet “operationally suitable” or sufficiently reliable — especially in an emergency, Bloomberg News, that had the chance to see a Pentagon testing report, reports.
The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has officially bid farewell to the Boeing F/A-18A/B “Classic” Hornet. The type has served with the RAAF for nearly three decades, and is being replaced by the Lockheed Martin F-35A, says Australia’s Department of Defence. 1/4. The aircraft of No. 75 Sqn, based at...
