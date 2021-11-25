ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Packed crowds return to New York’s Thanksgiving parade after pandemic hiatus

Cover picture for the articleSpectators lined the streets of Manhattan on Thursday (November 25) for the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade after last year’s spectacle was scaled down and closed to the public because of the coronavirus...

