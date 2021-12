Please shut down Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville until such time as mask mandates are no longer in effect. On Friday, Oct. 29, I attended a sold-out concert at Harrah’s Center because face masks and proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test were required. I was surprised when I attended the concert that the vast majority of 6,500 people in attendance were not wearing face masks, and the city-owned venue is unable to enforce a face-mask requirement indoors. In fact, their announcement just prior to the concert commencing was that face masks are strongly encouraged.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO