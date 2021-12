According to Olivia’s website, the owners started out in 1976 with food trucks that did very well. This led to a store and then eventually the opening of the restaurant. Tony Cabral's love of good food and dream of owning his own restaurant was realized after his marriage to Olivia Luis. His journey began in the bi-centennial year 1976. In 1978, he realized his dream and opened a restaurant in Riverside, California, naming it "Olivia's" after his wife- Olivia's Mexican Restaurant.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO