ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Hollins University opened its ODAC slate of games on Wednesday by knocking off Guilford for the first time since 2004, as it topped the Quakers 55-48. Tia Tucker and Unoma Aguolu scored 16 and 14 points, respectively and each grabbed nine rebounds for Hollins. Aguolu also had six steals and three assists in the win as well. Kayla Surles had nine points for HU, while Jalaya Duarte had five points and grabbed eight boards for the Green & Gold.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO