By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Riders on the Port Authority’s Silver Line will be impacted by maintenance next week. From Monday through Friday from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, service will be suspended between Library Station and Mesta, the Port Authority said. During the service suspension, passengers going past Mesta should get off at Lytle and take a bus shuttle, which will service these stops: OUTBOUNDBethel Park Park & Ride (Lytle Station) at Brightwood RdBrightwood Road at South Park RdBrightwood at MonroeLibrary at SarahLibrary at Logan RdLibrary at King's School RdLibrary at Beagle DrLibrary opp West Library Park & RideLibrary Station Park & Ride — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) December 2, 2021 Silver Line service from downtown to Mesta won’t be affected.

2 HOURS AGO