THE ARTISTS ROOM — When I was about 11, my neighborhood put on a talent show. Anyone who wanted to could sign up and show off their unique talents. As you can imagine, there were a lot of gifted singers, musicians and dancers who signed up to perform. Not wanting to be left out, I decided to show off my drawings. I had a notebook full of my work that I was pretty proud of. Most of my sketches were of famous cartoons that I did freehand from just looking at another image.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO